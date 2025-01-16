Istanbul: Counterfeit alcohol deaths rise to 23 in last 48 hours

23 people have died in 66 cases of counterfeit alcohol poisoning in the last 48 hours in Istanbul.

A statement from the Istanbul Governorate announced that there was a serious increase in the counterfeit alcohol related poisonings in the city since 13 January 2025, Monday. The governorate’s statement said, “There have been 66 cases of counterfeit alcohol poisoning in the last 48 hours. 23 individuals have died. 32 patients have been put on respirators and remain in intensive care.”

3 people were discharged from hospital, while 8 patients remain in health centres.

The autopsy process of the Central Asian individuals Otabek Primov, Ravşan Sayitniyozov, Talypjan Durdyyev and Mehdi Alhasan is being carried out at the Forensic Medicine Institution.

11 people passed away yesterday after applying to hospitals in various districts of Istanbul following symptoms of counterfeit alcohol poisoning.

34 deaths since 1 January 2025

The governorate’s statement added that 34 people had lost their lives since January 1, 2025, in Istanbul due to counterfeit alcohol poisoning. The statement related to the rise to “traitors who for their material benefits made attempts on the lives of our people”.

Security measures increase yet deaths from counterfeit alcohol continue to rise

The governorate stated that administrative and policing measures to prevent the increasing deaths from counterfeit alcohol would increase: “The inspection teams of our police, municipal and agricultural directorates continue their work incessantly. Our police forces have carried out several operations, detaining 6 individuals that sold counterfeit alcohol on the market. Two of them were arrested on charges of ‘voluntary manslaughter’ while the other four cases continue to be processed.”

Following the news of the deaths, Istanbul Mayor Davut Gül had yesterday stated that 63 businesses that sold counterfeit alcohol had been closed following the revocation of their licenses.

In a statement he made via his social media account, Governor Gül had said, “The licenses of 63 businesses that sold counterfeit alcohol have been revoked. Every single person who sells counterfeit alcohol will be tracked and brought to justice. Please be vigilant! Cases of death are on the increase”.

