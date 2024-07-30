TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 30 July 2024 16:23
 ~ Modified On: 30 July 2024 19:12
3 min Read

Turkey's opposition-held cities will resist stray dog massacre law

Main opposition CHP and pro-Kurdish DEM Party, which control local administrations in more than half of Turkey's provinces, declare resistance against the newly enacted law.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Turkey's opposition-held cities will resist stray dog massacre law
PxHere

Two major opposition parties have announced that they will not implement the recently passed law on stray animals. 

The legislation, approved in the early hours of the day by the parliament, mandates the collection of stray dogs into shelters for vaccination and adoption. Dogs that cannot be adopted, including severely ill, elderly, or aggressive animals, will be ‘euthanized.’ Municipalities will be held primarily responsible for executing the law, with penalties and jail time for non-compliance.

One of the significant challenges in implementing this law is constructing shelters with sufficient capacity for the estimated 4 to 8 million stray dogs in the country. The current capacity is far below these numbers, with only 322 municipality shelters capable of housing 105,000 dogs.

Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs
Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs
29 July 2024

CHP to bring the law to top court

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) announced it would challenge the law in the Constitutional Court. The party’s leader Özgür Özel told reporters after the parliamentary vote that the law is ‘unconstitutional’ and that they will request an immediate injunction from the high court.

Özel criticized the law's requirements for municipalities, calling them a ‘covert extermination order’ and affirmed that "our municipalities will, of course, resist this." 

He also commented on possible public health risks, saying, "Given that stray dogs serve as a barrier between wildlife and urban life, especially concerning diseases like rabies, this is a highly risky step."

The CHP controls the highest number of city municipalities in the country at 36 out of 81, with 14 greater cities including İstanbul and the capital Ankara.

"The governent targets all living beings"

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, which controls 10 cities in the country's predominantly Kurdish-populated regions, also stated it would not enforce the law in the cities it controls. The party’s spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan told bianet that “none of our municipalities will implement this policy."

"The government's policy directly targets living beings. They cut down trees, imprison people, and ‘put to sleep’ animals. We are talking about people who live closely with animals. As the DEM Party, we are very clear and determined on this issue. We know that the cutting of trees, the construction of dams and power plants in our region are all interconnected,” she said.

Doğan highlighted the strong opposition by the DEM Party to the legislation from the moment it was proposed, both in the parliament and on the streets. She reaffirmed their commitment to not implement the law in their municipalities.

"We have fought this law strongly and defended animal rights robustly. Today, through your channel, we once again announce to animal rights activists and the public that we will continue to fight against this law and will not implement it in our municipalities," Doğan further remarked. (TY/VK)

stray dogs stray animals CHP DEM Party özgür özel ayşegül doğan
related news
‘Ban breeding and sale instead of killing stray dogs’
25 July 2024
/haber/ban-breeding-and-sale-instead-of-killing-stray-dogs-297875
Bill allowing euthanasia of stray dogs submitted to parliament
12 July 2024
/haber/bill-allowing-euthanasia-of-stray-dogs-submitted-to-parliament-297453
Turkey plans to euthanize stray dogs: 'Fascism needs animosity towards animals'
23 May 2024
/haber/turkey-plans-to-euthanize-stray-dogs-fascism-needs-animosity-towards-animals-295685
Animal rights groups: 'The 'stray' ones are not the dogs, but the leaders'
19 February 2024
/haber/animal-rights-groups-the-stray-ones-are-not-the-dogs-but-the-leaders-292062
Animal rights group denounces 'hate speech' against stray animals
29 January 2024
/haber/animal-rights-group-denounces-hate-speech-against-stray-animals-291137
related news
‘Ban breeding and sale instead of killing stray dogs’
25 July 2024
/haber/ban-breeding-and-sale-instead-of-killing-stray-dogs-297875
Bill allowing euthanasia of stray dogs submitted to parliament
12 July 2024
/haber/bill-allowing-euthanasia-of-stray-dogs-submitted-to-parliament-297453
Turkey plans to euthanize stray dogs: 'Fascism needs animosity towards animals'
23 May 2024
/haber/turkey-plans-to-euthanize-stray-dogs-fascism-needs-animosity-towards-animals-295685
Animal rights groups: 'The 'stray' ones are not the dogs, but the leaders'
19 February 2024
/haber/animal-rights-groups-the-stray-ones-are-not-the-dogs-but-the-leaders-292062
Animal rights group denounces 'hate speech' against stray animals
29 January 2024
/haber/animal-rights-group-denounces-hate-speech-against-stray-animals-291137
Back to Top