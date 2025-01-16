TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 16 January 2025 11:59
 ~ Modified On: 16 January 2025 12:03
1 min Read

Rıza Akpolat brought to Court House

Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, who was detained on Monday, will today provide a statement to the investigating prosecutor, who will decide whether to refer him to court or release him.

BIA News Desk

Photograph: AA

Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, who has been detained for 4 days on charges including “membership of a criminal organization”, “collusive tendering” and “unjust enrichment”, has been brought to the court house.

Held at the headquarters of the Istanbul Police Directorate’s headquarters on Vatan Street since Monday morning, this morning around 7.30 am, Akpolat and the other detainees were first taken to Bayrampaşa State Hospital.

Following a medical check, the detainees were then brought to the Istanbul Court House in Çağlayan. Akpolat will provide a statement to the investigating prosecutor, who will decide whether to refer him to court or release him.

Call to protest in front of municipal headquarters

On the other hand, CHP leader Özgür Özel, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş, alongside mayors from other provinces and CHP directors will gather in front of the Beşiktaş Municipal Building to protest Akpolat’s detention.

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairperson Özgür Çelik, too, invited the people of Istanbul to attend the protest that will be held today at 2 pm with a video he published via his social media accounts.

(HA/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
Rıza Akpolat Beşiktaş Municipality
