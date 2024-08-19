TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 19 August 2024 13:39
 ~ Modified On: 19 August 2024 13:41
2 min Read

Diyarbakır introduces mobile neutering units in face of ‘dog massacre law’

The opposition parties previously announced that they would resist the implementation of the controversial law amendment allowing for the “euthanasia” of stray dogs under specific conditions.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Diyarbakır introduces mobile neutering units in face of ‘dog massacre law’
Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality

The Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality has introduced a mobile neutering unit to manage the population of stray animals in the city. This initiative comes amid a public debate over a recent law amendment allowing for the “euthanasia” of stray dogs.

The mobile unit, which is equipped with the necessary tools for neutering operations, will be deployed in areas with high concentrations of stray animals, said the municipality. 

The vehicle features the Kurdish phrase "Ajal e, Sewal e, Heval e" (It is an animal, it is a friend, it is a companion) on its exterior.

Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs
Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs
29 July 2024

According to the municipality, the mobile unit will enable veterinarians to respond more swiftly to emergencies and perform neutering operations in a sterile environment directly on-site. This approach aims to reduce the stress animals experience during transportation.

Vahap Saçaklı, head of the municipality’s Health Affairs Department, said, "This service was initiated to eliminate the stress animals’ experience when being removed from their environment.”

The amended Animal Protection Law

This local initiative comes in the context of Turkey's newly enacted animal protection law amendment, which allows authorities to euthanize stray dogs under certain conditions. 

Passed by the parliament in late July, the law aims to address the growing number of stray dogs, estimated at around 4 million nationwide. However, critics argue that  a mass neutering campaign would be a more humane solution.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, which also controls Diyarbakır, have announced that they will resist the law. These two parties control city municipalities in more than half of Turkey's provinces.

Under the new law, municipalities are required to capture stray dogs and place them in shelters. Dogs that exhibit aggressive behavior or have untreatable diseases will be euthanized. (VK)

stray dogs stray animals animal protection law
related news
Allegations of mass dog killings in Turkey's Niğde following new stray dog law
7 August 2024
/haber/allegations-of-mass-dog-killings-in-turkey-s-nigde-following-new-stray-dog-law-298342
Turkey's opposition-held cities will resist stray dog massacre law
30 July 2024
/haber/turkey-s-opposition-held-cities-will-resist-stray-dog-massacre-law-298018
‘Ban breeding and sale instead of killing stray dogs’
25 July 2024
/haber/ban-breeding-and-sale-instead-of-killing-stray-dogs-297875
Turkey plans to euthanize stray dogs: 'Fascism needs animosity towards animals'
23 May 2024
/haber/turkey-plans-to-euthanize-stray-dogs-fascism-needs-animosity-towards-animals-295685
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Allegations of mass dog killings in Turkey's Niğde following new stray dog law
7 August 2024
/haber/allegations-of-mass-dog-killings-in-turkey-s-nigde-following-new-stray-dog-law-298342
Turkey's opposition-held cities will resist stray dog massacre law
30 July 2024
/haber/turkey-s-opposition-held-cities-will-resist-stray-dog-massacre-law-298018
‘Ban breeding and sale instead of killing stray dogs’
25 July 2024
/haber/ban-breeding-and-sale-instead-of-killing-stray-dogs-297875
Turkey plans to euthanize stray dogs: 'Fascism needs animosity towards animals'
23 May 2024
/haber/turkey-plans-to-euthanize-stray-dogs-fascism-needs-animosity-towards-animals-295685
Back to Top