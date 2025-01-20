TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 20 January 2025 12:52
 Modified On: 20 January 2025 16:52
İmralı Delegation applies to Ministry for second Öcalan meeting

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) İmralı Delegation have made a written application to the Ministry of Justice for a second meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

BIA News Desk

The delegation will be taking a file comprising the views and proposals of previously met political parties’ to İmralı Prison where Abdullah Öcalan is held.

The proposals include the establishment of a Social Consensus Commission in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, a proposal previously put forth by DEM Party and Öcalan, and also expressed by the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

What happened?

At a parliamentary group meeting on 26 November 2024, National Movement Party Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli said, “We expect a face-to-face meeting with İmralı (Prison, where Abdullah Öcalan is imprisoned) and DEM”.

DEM Co-Chairperson Tuncer Bakırhan then responded to Bahçeli’s call with the words, “We, as co-chairpersons want to meet with Mr. Öcalan to contribute to peace in this country”.

On the same day, DEM applied to the Ministry of Justice to meet with Öcalan.

A month later, the Ministry of Justice responded positively to DEM’s application and on 28 November, Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder travelled to İmralı Island to meet with Öcalan who is imprisoned there.

According to Buldan and Önder’s statement following the meeting, Öcalan, with a 7-point declaration, made “remarks towards establishing a permanent solution to the Kurdish issue”.

This was followed by Önder, Buldan and Ahmet Türk, who was added to the delegation, meeting with representatives of other political parties. The delegation has so far met with representatives of MHP, Gelecek Partisi (Future Party), AKP, Saadet (Felicity Party), CHP (Republican People’s Party), YRP (New Welfare Party) and others.

(RT/NHRD)

