‘Ban breeding and sale instead of killing stray dogs’

The proposal to amend the Animal Protection Law, passed by the Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Affairs Committee yesterday, igniting widespread criticism. The controversial bill allows for the capture and euthanasia of stray animals. Amid the backlash, animal rights advocates continue their daily struggle to improve the lives of street animals.

In the absence of adequate municipal services, animal rights activists take on the responsibilities of vaccinating, caring for, neutering, and feeding street animals.

Yeşim, who has been caring for animals in İstanbul’s Beyoğlu for 14 years, is one such dedicated individual. She consistently feeds the animals at the same time every day and also oversees their vaccinations and neutering.

"We should adopt street animals instead of buying them. The less we buy and breed, the better," Yeşim said. She operates a social media account to help find homes for stray animals, many of which she personally ensures are adopted by friends and acquaintances.

Animals as gifts and 'banned breeds'

Yeşim strongly opposes the practice of giving pets as gifts on special occasions, only for them to be abandoned shortly after. "Dogs given as gifts on Valentine's Day, report card day, or birthdays are often abandoned within a month. They are left in forests and dog parks. Therefore, the practice of selling animals needs to stop, and adoption needs to increase," she said.

Among the animals Yeşim has helped is Alice, a dog that was abandoned after being purchased. Alice now lives with an American Staffordshire Terrier, a breed often labeled as 'dangerous.' "Alice became part of a sweet duo with an American Staff we adopted a few years ago," Yeşim explained. "Just labeling a breed as 'banned' doesn't solve the problem. You need to stop their sale. It's not the dogs' fault; they don't know what breed they are. The issue lies with those who sell and buy them. We love them all, regardless of what others might think." (AD/VK)