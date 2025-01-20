CHP Youth Branches' Chairperson detained for ‘Akın Gürlek’ post

Cem Aydın, Chairperson of the Youth Branches of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) was detained this morning in a raid on his home. Charges included ‘insulting a public officer’ and ‘targeting an individual involved in the struggle against terror’.

The CHP’s Kağıthane Youth Branches District Secretary Lawyer Gökhan Işık Ulutaş stated that Aydın had been detained because of a social meda post about Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

A video titled “The Anatomy of a Portable Guillotine: Akın Gürlek” had been published on the page of the CHP Youth Branches yesterday (19 January).

The video begins with Özgür Özel’s words on Akın Gürlek in 2020 when he was Deputy Chairperson of the CHP Parliamentary Group: “You couldn’t find four judges. So you take this executioner of justice from one court to the next like a ‘portable guillotine’. This gentleman has severed his ties with justice. This gentleman is a guillotine on wheels to execute orders of the personal state of the person who says, ‘I won’t let that one go’. The gentleman’s name is Akın Gürlek” and continues with critical opinions from journalists and jurists.

The video was published in reference to the arrest of Esenyurt District Mayor Ahmet Özer and the appointment of a government trustee in his place and the later arrest of Beşiktaş District Mayor Rıza Akpolat.

