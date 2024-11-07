TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 7 November 2024 13:32
 ~ Modified On: 7 November 2024 17:33
2 min Read

İstanbul’s chief prosecutor visits pro-government media conglomerate

Akın Gürlek, the controversial judge due to his involvement in political cases, was recently appointed as the chief prosecutor.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
İstanbul’s chief prosecutor visits pro-government media conglomerate


Newly appointed İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek paid a visit to Turkuvaz Medya, a prominent pro-government media conglomerate, meeting with senior executives.

Gürlek was received by Sabah newspaper’s News Coordinator Abdurrahman Şimşek, News Director Nazif Karaman, and Administrative Affairs Coordinator Yaşar Dahil. A Haber General Manager Abdülhalik Çimen and Intelligence Chief Ramazan Almaçayır joined the hour-long meeting as well.

The Turkuvaz business group, owned by the Albayrak family, has close ties to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as its CEO, Serhat Albayrak, is the brother of Erdoğan's son-in-law and former Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

The visit to Turkuvaz Medya followed Gürlek’s Nov 1 courtesy visit to Ekol TV, a recently founded network owned by Azerbaijani billionaire Mübariz Mansimov, who was implicated in the 2021 allegations by the exiled whistleblower Sedat Peker. Gürlek was welcomed by the broadcaster’s chairperson Emrah Doğru and toured the studio facilities.

Gürlek’s appointment as chief prosecutor on Oct 2 by the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) has drawn attention due to his involvement as a judge in high-profile political cases, where he issued rulings against opposition politicians, journalists, and academics, often viewed as controversial. He had been serving as the deputy justice minister since June 2022.

Most recently, following his appointment as the chief prosecutor, Gürlek led the investigation against Ahmet Özer, mayor of İstanbul’s Esenyurt district, who was suspended from duty and arrested on “terrorism” charges. Leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, called Gürlek a “mobile guillotine” used by the government. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
akın gürlek
related news
Who is Akın Gürlek, the top judicial official dubbed as ‘mobile guillotine’ by Turkey’s opposition?
Today 13:51
/haber/who-is-akin-gurlek-the-top-judicial-official-dubbed-as-mobile-guillotine-by-turkeys-opposition-301532
bianet editor Ayça Söylemez acquitted of terrorism-related charges
19 March 2024
/haber/bianet-editor-ayca-soylemez-acquitted-of-terrorism-related-charges-293217
Prison sentence for a news report on Justice Ministry Deputy Akın Gürlek
19 January 2024
/haber/prison-sentence-for-a-news-report-on-justice-ministry-deputy-akin-gurlek-290758
JOURNALISTS ACQUITTED
Court affirms mentioning officials' names doesn't mean 'targeting them for terror groups'
28 July 2023
/haber/court-affirms-mentioning-officials-names-doesn-t-mean-targeting-them-for-terror-groups-282102
Lawsuit against two journalists after complaint by deputy justice minister
6 July 2022
/haber/lawsuit-against-two-journalists-after-complaint-by-deputy-justice-minister-264225
Erdoğan appoints judge of controversial cases as deputy justice minister
2 June 2022
/haber/erdogan-appoints-judge-of-controversial-cases-as-deputy-justice-minister-262739
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Who is Akın Gürlek, the top judicial official dubbed as ‘mobile guillotine’ by Turkey’s opposition?
Today 13:51
/haber/who-is-akin-gurlek-the-top-judicial-official-dubbed-as-mobile-guillotine-by-turkeys-opposition-301532
bianet editor Ayça Söylemez acquitted of terrorism-related charges
19 March 2024
/haber/bianet-editor-ayca-soylemez-acquitted-of-terrorism-related-charges-293217
Prison sentence for a news report on Justice Ministry Deputy Akın Gürlek
19 January 2024
/haber/prison-sentence-for-a-news-report-on-justice-ministry-deputy-akin-gurlek-290758
JOURNALISTS ACQUITTED
Court affirms mentioning officials' names doesn't mean 'targeting them for terror groups'
28 July 2023
/haber/court-affirms-mentioning-officials-names-doesn-t-mean-targeting-them-for-terror-groups-282102
Lawsuit against two journalists after complaint by deputy justice minister
6 July 2022
/haber/lawsuit-against-two-journalists-after-complaint-by-deputy-justice-minister-264225
Erdoğan appoints judge of controversial cases as deputy justice minister
2 June 2022
/haber/erdogan-appoints-judge-of-controversial-cases-as-deputy-justice-minister-262739
Back to Top