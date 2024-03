Happy Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day, and women and LGBTI+ individuals worldwide are taking to the streets against capitalism, patriarchy, poverty, and wars.

In Turkey, here are some of the calls for demosntration:

İstanbul: Sıraselviler, Time: 19:30

Ankara: Kolej Square, Time: 18:00

Izmir: Alsancak Türkan Saylan Cultural Center, Time: 18:00

Çanakkale: Golf Tea Garden, Time: 17:30

Eskişehir: Espark Vineyards Gate, Time: 19:00

According to a report on Mezopotamya Agency, the Free Women's Movement (Tevgera Jinên Azad-TJA) initiated rallies with the slogan "Bi 'jin jiyan azadiyê' ber bi azadiyê ve" (With 'women, life, freedom,' towards freedom) in Diyarbakır, Batman, Şırnak, Mardin, Van, Mersin, and Elazığ starting from the afternoon, led by the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Women's Assembly.

As bianet, we celebrate the International Women's Day of all women and LGBTI+ individuals, and we wish for a world without violence and war!

