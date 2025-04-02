TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 2 April 2025 17:55
 ~ Modified On: 2 April 2025 18:20
2 min Read

Muse postpones İstanbul concert amid anti-government boycott

The organizer of the concert scheduled for June came under fire after labeling the ongoing boycott campaign as "treason," which resulted in their inclusion in the campaign as well.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Muse postpones İstanbul concert amid anti-government boycott
Wikimedia Commons

British rock band Muse has announced the postponement of its upcoming concert in İstanbul, originally scheduled for June, amid an ongoing boycott campaign in Turkey that targets companies perceived as close to the government.

“After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will now be postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved," the band said on social media.

The concert was organized by DBL Entertainment, a company that came under the spotlight after its owner labeled the ongoing boycott as "treason," prompting its inclusion in the campaign.

Public outrage against the company led Norwegian singer Ane Brun and South African comedian Trevor Noah to cancel their scheduled shows in Turkey organized by the same company, following appeals from their fans in the country.

The boycott campaign was initiated by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) following the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Mar 19. Party leader Özgür Özel cited the mainstream media's lack of coverage of the massive protests against the mayor's detention as the reason for the boycott, calling on the public to avoid patronizing companies affiliated with the same business conglomerates as those media outlets.

The boycott expanded to a nationwide one-day no-shopping action today, urging people to avoid all forms of spending.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on İmamoğlu boycott
related news
Turkey’s state broadcaster fires actress, removes series over support for opposition's boycott
2 April 2025
/haber/turkeys-state-broadcaster-fires-actress-removes-series-over-support-for-opposition-s-boycott-306081
Turkey’s opposition launches nationwide no-shopping boycott
2 April 2025
/haber/turkeys-opposition-launches-nationwide-no-shopping-boycott-306067
Opposition-led boycott in Turkey expands to int'l shows, Muse under pressure to withdraw
1 April 2025
/haber/opposition-led-boycott-in-turkey-expands-to-int-l-shows-muse-under-pressure-to-withdraw-306033
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkey’s state broadcaster fires actress, removes series over support for opposition's boycott
2 April 2025
/haber/turkeys-state-broadcaster-fires-actress-removes-series-over-support-for-opposition-s-boycott-306081
Turkey’s opposition launches nationwide no-shopping boycott
2 April 2025
/haber/turkeys-opposition-launches-nationwide-no-shopping-boycott-306067
Opposition-led boycott in Turkey expands to int'l shows, Muse under pressure to withdraw
1 April 2025
/haber/opposition-led-boycott-in-turkey-expands-to-int-l-shows-muse-under-pressure-to-withdraw-306033
Back to Top