Muse postpones İstanbul concert amid anti-government boycott

British rock band Muse has announced the postponement of its upcoming concert in İstanbul, originally scheduled for June, amid an ongoing boycott campaign in Turkey that targets companies perceived as close to the government.

“After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will now be postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved," the band said on social media.

The concert was organized by DBL Entertainment, a company that came under the spotlight after its owner labeled the ongoing boycott as "treason," prompting its inclusion in the campaign.

Public outrage against the company led Norwegian singer Ane Brun and South African comedian Trevor Noah to cancel their scheduled shows in Turkey organized by the same company, following appeals from their fans in the country.

The boycott campaign was initiated by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) following the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Mar 19. Party leader Özgür Özel cited the mainstream media's lack of coverage of the massive protests against the mayor's detention as the reason for the boycott, calling on the public to avoid patronizing companies affiliated with the same business conglomerates as those media outlets.

The boycott expanded to a nationwide one-day no-shopping action today, urging people to avoid all forms of spending.

