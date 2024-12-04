Activists jailed for protesting Turkey’s trade with Israel call for support for Palestine

Nine activists who were arrested after protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov 29 have sent a message through their lawyers. The protest criticized Turkey's continued trade relations with Israel amid the Gaza conflict.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office accused the activists of "insulting the president" and "violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations."

Court arrests nine pro-Palestinian activists who protested Erdoğan over trade with Israel

Journalist Metin Cihan shared messages from the detained activists, sent from İstanbul’s Metris and Silivri prisons.

Emre Tekinkaya, detained in Metris Prison, said, “Despite the injustices, threats, and all negative accusations, we must continue to resist Zionism and its collaborators. We should never forget the oppression in Palestine or stop speaking about it.”

Şeyma Yıldırım, held in Silivri Prison, expressed her determination: “I am proud to be here for the cause of Palestine. I trust the supporters of Palestine outside.”

Sena Eliküçük, also in Silivri, said, “As a lawyer at the start of my career, it is shameful to witness justice being disregarded to this extent. We are honored to speak the truth. I call on my bar association, human rights-respecting lawyers, and all friends of Palestine, regardless of ideology, to be our voice.”

Another detainee in Metris Prison, identified as Cahit, stated, “All we wanted was to stop the genocide in Gaza and prevent even a needle from being sent to Israel through our land. Let it not be forgotten that SOCAR sends oil to Israel through our country. We wanted to stop this. That was our goal.”

Protests continue at İstanbul’s Ambarlı Port over alleged shipments to Israel

Background

The protest at the TRT World Forum included slogans and placards, with some participants reportedly shouting, “Ships are carrying bombs to Gaza.” Two of the detainees were accused of preparing for the protest, while five others chanted slogans outside the venue.

The prosecutor sought the detention of all nine activists, and the court ruled in favor of their arrest. The charges include “insulting the president” and violating the law governing public meetings and demonstrations.

Although Turkey has publicly condemned Israel during the Gaza conflict, the two countries have maintained significant trade ties. Turkish exports, including steel used in Israel’s military industry, and the transit of Azerbaijani oil to Israel via Turkish ports, have fueled criticism. In response, Turkey announced restrictions on trade with Israel in April. By May, officials announced that all trade had ceased. However, reports indicate that exports continue under the guise of being destined for Palestine, with goods being redirected en route.

Data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TurkStat) and Turkish Exporters' Assembly show a significant rise in exports to Palestine during this period. In July 2023, exports to Palestine increased by approximately 1,200% compared to the previous year. Steel exports alone surged by 51,000%, while cement exports rose by 453,000%. (VK)