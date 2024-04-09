Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel over Gaza conflict

In response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Turkey's Ministry of Trade has announced a restriction on the export of 54 product categories to Israel.

The decision, which was communicated through the Ministry's official account, includes a halt on the export of items such as construction iron, steel, steel towers, electrical cables, electrical panels, concrete mixers, hydraulic oils, marbles, and jet fuel, as well as plastic pipes.

This move follows prolonged criticism of the government's continued trade and diplomatic relations with Israel despite harsh verbal condemnations since the war began on October 7. The lack of previous trade restrictions had led to public skepticism about the sincerity of the government's criticisms of Israel.

Israel imports various products from Turkey, including steel, boron, and construction materials, and also receives a significant portion of its oil needs from Azerbaijan through Turkey.

The ministry’s statement claimed Turkey hasn’t been exporting any products or services to Israel that could be used for military purposes “for a very long time.”

The ministry highlighted the grave situation in Gaza, citing over 33,000 Palestinian casualties, the majority of whom are women and children, and extensive destruction in the Gaza Strip and urged the international community to ensure Israel complies with its obligations under international law.

Effective from today, the restrictions are in line with decisions by the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice, which Turkey has repeatedly committed to monitoring, the minstry argued.

Turkey’s restrictions will remain in place until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allows a sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the region, the ministry noted.

Israel's response

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, in response to Turkey’s move, said the restrictions “void trade agreements with Israel.”

Israel plans to appeal to its allies in the US Congress to inspect Turkey’s breach of contracts and consider sanctions against Turkey, he added.

“Israel won’t surrender to violence and coercion. We’ll take similar steps against Turkey which will harm the country’s economy,” Katz said in a statement. (VK)