Survey: Nearly 60% of public views Öcalan’s call for PKK disbandment positively

A recent survey by Areda Survey found that 57.5% of the public in Turkey viewed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call for the group to disarm positively. However, nearly half—47.4%—believe the PKK will not lay down its arms.

While more than half of the participants welcomed Öcalan’s call, 48.3% said it should not be considered and that disarmament should be the primary focus. Additionally, 69.8% expressed support for Turkey's ongoing cross-border military operations.

Before undecided respondents were factored in, 50.9% of participants viewed Öcalan’s statement positively, while 37.6% held a negative opinion. After distributing undecided votes, the approval rate rose to 57.5%, and the disapproval rate increased to 42.5%.

The survey also showed that 11.5% of respondents remained undecided on the issue.

Many doubt the PKK will disarm

While Öcalan’s statement called on the PKK to dissolve, a significant portion of respondents remained skeptical. Nearly half—48.3%—felt the call should be ignored, insisting that disarmament should be prioritized. Meanwhile, 32.4% believed Öcalan's message was a result of the PKK's weakening position rather than a genuine peace effort. Only 19.3% saw the call as a sincere step toward peace.

When asked about the likelihood of the PKK laying down its arms, 47.4% said they did not believe it would happen. Another 38% suggested the outcome would depend on different factions within the group. Only 14.6% believed the PKK would fully disarm.

According to the survey, 51.2% of respondents believed Öcalan’s call would contribute to peace in Turkey, a figure that stood at 46.8% before undecided respondents were factored in.

Meanwhile, 48.8% of participants thought the call would not lead to peace, an increase from 44.6% before redistributing the undecided votes.

Strong support for continued military operations

A significant majority—69.8%—said Turkey should continue its military operations against the PKK. Only 18.8% argued that Turkey should make decisions based on the PKK’s actions, while 11.3% believed operations should be halted altogether.

The survey, conducted between Feb 28 and Mar 3, 2025, polled 1,220 people across Turkey. It was conducted using computer-assisted web interviewing method.

Areda Survey has been described by the pro-opposition media as being close to the government. Its owner, Yusuf Akın, previously served as the head of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) Kocaeli Youth Branch.

The firm previously projected that AKP candidate Murat Kurum would win İstanbul’s 2024 local elections with 42.9% of the vote, narrowly defeating incumbent Ekrem İmamoğlu, whom they predicted would receive 42.2%. İmamoğlu won the elections by a big margin, securing 51.14% of the vote, while Kurum finished with 39.59%. (AEK/VK)