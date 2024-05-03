TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
Date published: 3 May 2024 16:23
 ~ Modified On: 3 May 2024 16:26
2 min Read

BDS movement welcomes Turkey’s trade sanctions on Israel

Ankara announced a complete halt on all trade with Israel, citing its failure to ensure that the people of Gaza are provided with adequate humanitarian assistance.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Movement has welcomed Turkey’s trade sanctions on Israel as a belated but impactful decision against what it describes as the "genocidal occupying state of Israel." 

However, BDS Turkey criticized the conditional nature of the sanctions, arguing that any boycotts and sanctions against the Israeli regime should continue until the Palestinian people achieve their historical rights.

BDS Turkey has called for a comprehensive and indefinite military, commercial, and diplomatic embargo against Israel. The group also urged for the boycott of Turkish capital groups that maintain relations with Israel, the cancellation of sister city protocols between Israeli and various Turkish municipalities, and the termination of Erasmus agreements between Israeli and various Turkish universities.

Yesterday, Turkey announced a complete halt to all trade with Israel. The Trade Ministry cited the deteriorating conditions in Gaza as the primary reason for this unprecedented move, which includes the suspension of export and import transactions across all product categories.

The initial phase of sanctions, effective from April 9, 2024, restricted exports of 54 product groups to Israel. However, the Turkish government has now expanded these measures to a full trade stoppage, emphasizing that the restrictions will remain until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire and allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In response, Israel's Foreign Ministry expressed strong opposition to Turkey's actions. Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz labeled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a 'dictator' and accused him of violating agreements by blocking Israeli imports and exports through Turkish ports.

The government has been under pressure, including from its supporters, since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7, mostly due to its failure to back its strong words against Israel with actions.

Support rallies for Gaza held in 30 cities: 'Trade with Israel, betrayal to Palestine'
Support rallies for Gaza held in 30 cities: 'Trade with Israel, betrayal to Palestine'
11 March 2024

(VC/VK)

Palestine Israel israel - palestine conflict BDS Turkey
related news
PUBLISHER OF "THE ETHNIC CLEANSING OF PALESTINE" IN TURKEY:
'We defend Palestine against genocide and free thought against censorship'
14 December 2023
/haber/we-defend-palestine-against-genocide-and-free-thought-against-censorship-289306
Turkey declares 3-day national mourning for Palestine
19 October 2023
/haber/turkey-declares-3-day-national-mourning-for-palestine-286586
Erdoğan reassures Abbas that restored relations with Israel won't affect support for Palestine
24 August 2022
/haber/erdogan-reassures-abbas-that-restored-relations-with-israel-won-t-affect-support-for-palestine-266219
