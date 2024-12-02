Court arrests nine pro-Palestinian activists who protested Erdoğan over trade with Israel

Nine pro-Palestinian activists who protested President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov 29 over Turkey's ongoing trade relations with Israel despite the Gaza conflict have been remanded in custody.

Two activists from the Direniş Çadırı (Resistance Tent) group interrupted Erdoğan's speech at an international event organized by Turkish state broadcaster TRT in İstanbul by shouting "Ships are carrying bombs to Gaza” before being apprehended by security officers. Five activists chanted slogans outside the forum venue and two others who allegedly aided them were also taken into custody following the incident.

Video showing the moments of the protest:

The group, initially held at the İstanbul Security Directorate in Fatih, was brought to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan for questioning.

The prosecutor charged the activists with "insulting the president" and "violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations" and referred them to the on-duty court for potential arrest. The judge complied with the prosecutor’s request.

Turkey’s ongoing trade relations with Israel since the onset of the Oct 7 war has drawn protests and condemnation within the country, which prompted the government to impose sanctions on Israel. However, critics claim that Turkey circumvents its own sanctions to continue shipments.

Recently, multiple demonstrations were held at İstanbul’s Ambarlı Port, where protesters attempted to block shipments allegedly carrying military equipment bound for Israel.

Trade relations with Israel

Although Turkey has publicly condemned Israel during the Gaza conflict, the two countries have maintained significant trade ties. Turkish exports, including steel used in Israel’s military industry, and the transit of Azerbaijani oil to Israel via Turkish ports, have fueled criticism.

After mounting criticism, Turkey announced restrictions on trade with Israel in April. By May, officials announced that all trade had ceased. However, reports indicate that exports continue under the guise of being destined for Palestine, with goods being redirected en route.

Data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TurkStat) and Turkish Exporters' Assembly show a significant rise in exports to Palestine during this period. In July 2023, exports to Palestine increased by approximately 1,200% compared to the previous year. Steel exports alone surged by 51,000%, while cement exports rose by 453,000%.

Given Palestine’s limited infrastructure, these figures have raised doubts about the actual destination of these materials. The Israeli press has also highlighted the discrepancy.

Meanwhile, oil from Azerbaijan’s Baku-Ceyhan pipeline continues to be transported to Israel via Turkey’s Mersin port, underscoring the complexities of the trade relationship despite public statements to the contrary. (VK)