TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 2 December 2024 16:47
 ~ Modified On: 3 December 2024 12:22
4 min Read

Court arrests nine pro-Palestinian activists who protested Erdoğan over trade with Israel

Activists accuse the Turkish government of circumventing its own sanctions on Israel.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Court arrests nine pro-Palestinian activists who protested Erdoğan over trade with Israel
AA

Nine pro-Palestinian activists who protested President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov 29 over Turkey's ongoing trade relations with Israel despite the Gaza conflict have been remanded in custody.

Two activists from the Direniş Çadırı (Resistance Tent) group interrupted Erdoğan's speech at an international event organized by Turkish state broadcaster TRT in İstanbul by shouting "Ships are carrying bombs to Gaza” before being apprehended by security officers. Five activists chanted slogans outside the forum venue and two others who allegedly aided them were also taken into custody following the incident.

Video showing the moments of the protest:

The group, initially held at the İstanbul Security Directorate in Fatih, was brought to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan for questioning.

The prosecutor charged the activists with "insulting the president" and "violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations" and referred them to the on-duty court for potential arrest. The judge complied with the prosecutor’s request.

Turkey’s ongoing trade relations with Israel since the onset of the Oct 7 war has drawn protests and condemnation within the country, which prompted the government to impose sanctions on Israel. However, critics claim that Turkey circumvents its own sanctions to continue shipments.

Recently, multiple demonstrations were held at İstanbul’s Ambarlı Port, where protesters attempted to block shipments allegedly carrying military equipment bound for Israel.

Protests continue at İstanbul’s Ambarlı Port over alleged shipments to Israel
Protests continue at İstanbul’s Ambarlı Port over alleged shipments to Israel
18 November 2024

Trade relations with Israel

Although Turkey has publicly condemned Israel during the Gaza conflict, the two countries have maintained significant trade ties. Turkish exports, including steel used in Israel’s military industry, and the transit of Azerbaijani oil to Israel via Turkish ports, have fueled criticism.

After mounting criticism, Turkey announced restrictions on trade with Israel in April. By May, officials announced that all trade had ceased. However, reports indicate that exports continue under the guise of being destined for Palestine, with goods being redirected en route.

Data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TurkStat) and Turkish Exporters' Assembly show a significant rise in exports to Palestine during this period. In July 2023, exports to Palestine increased by approximately 1,200% compared to the previous year. Steel exports alone surged by 51,000%, while cement exports rose by 453,000%.

Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows
Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows
30 May 2024

Given Palestine’s limited infrastructure, these figures have raised doubts about the actual destination of these materials. The Israeli press has also highlighted the discrepancy.

Meanwhile, oil from Azerbaijan’s Baku-Ceyhan pipeline continues to be transported to Israel via Turkey’s Mersin port, underscoring the complexities of the trade relationship despite public statements to the contrary. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
israel - palestine conflict Palestine Israel Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
related news
Turkish state media says Israel’s president had to skip COP29 after Turkey denied airspace access
18 November 2024
/haber/turkish-state-media-says-israels-president-had-to-skip-cop29-after-turkey-denied-airspace-access-301926
Protests call for Turkey’s ports to halt trade with Israel
9 November 2024
/haber/protests-call-for-turkeys-ports-to-halt-trade-with-israel-301593
Protesters clash with police at İstanbul port over alleged shipment to Israel
2 November 2024
/haber/protesters-clash-with-police-at-istanbul-port-over-alleged-shipment-to-israel-301356
Turkey demands end to Israel's ‘regional terror’ after Iran strikes
28 October 2024
/haber/turkey-demands-end-to-israel-s-regional-terror-after-iran-strikes-301187
Court orders block on bianet report on Turkey-Israel-Qatar military cooperation
9 October 2024
/haber/court-orders-block-on-bianet-report-on-turkey-israel-qatar-military-cooperation-300568
Palestinian student faces deportation from Turkey after protesting trade with Israel
28 August 2024
/haber/palestinian-student-faces-deportation-from-turkey-after-protesting-trade-with-israel-299064
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkish state media says Israel’s president had to skip COP29 after Turkey denied airspace access
18 November 2024
/haber/turkish-state-media-says-israels-president-had-to-skip-cop29-after-turkey-denied-airspace-access-301926
Protests call for Turkey’s ports to halt trade with Israel
9 November 2024
/haber/protests-call-for-turkeys-ports-to-halt-trade-with-israel-301593
Protesters clash with police at İstanbul port over alleged shipment to Israel
2 November 2024
/haber/protesters-clash-with-police-at-istanbul-port-over-alleged-shipment-to-israel-301356
Turkey demands end to Israel's ‘regional terror’ after Iran strikes
28 October 2024
/haber/turkey-demands-end-to-israel-s-regional-terror-after-iran-strikes-301187
Court orders block on bianet report on Turkey-Israel-Qatar military cooperation
9 October 2024
/haber/court-orders-block-on-bianet-report-on-turkey-israel-qatar-military-cooperation-300568
Palestinian student faces deportation from Turkey after protesting trade with Israel
28 August 2024
/haber/palestinian-student-faces-deportation-from-turkey-after-protesting-trade-with-israel-299064
Back to Top