Syrian Kurdish leaders respond to Öcalan's call

Following Abdullah Öcalan’s call for disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Syrian Kurdish leaders said the statement doesn't concern Kurdish-led groups controlling the country's north and east.

Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), addressed Öcalan’s statement during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, which he joined via video conference.

“Öcalan’s call was directed at the PKK and its guerrillas, not directly at our region. However, peace between the PKK and Turkey would also have an impact on our region,” Abdi said, according to Yeni Yaşam. He described Öcalan’s message as a positive step and a call for peace, adding that if implemented, it could contribute to strengthening democracy in Turkey.

Abdi stated that stability between Turkey and the PKK would directly affect North and East Syria. “If this process succeeds, it will have a positive effect on us, and Turkey will have no excuse to launch attacks on our region."

PKK leader Öcalan calls on group to lay down arms in historic statement

Autonomous Administration to discuss response

Salih Muslim, a senior official of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), told Mezopotamya Agency that the SDF and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) would hold discussions to assess Öcalan’s call and develop a roadmap in response.

“Today, Öcalan has pointed the way forward: democratic politics, free organization, diplomacy, and expanding freedoms. If these conditions are met, of course, we can set our weapons aside,” Muslim stated.

Muslim emphasized that the decision to disarm rests with the PKK, as Öcalan has entrusted the matter to the group’s congress.

“If the PKK convenes its congress and deems it necessary, they will lay down their arms and dissolve themselves. Now it is Turkey’s turn—what steps will they take?” he asked.

Muslim further noted that while Öcalan has assumed full responsibility for the process, Turkey must do the same.

“Disarmament is a decision that must be made by the PKK. The decision to dissolve itself also belongs to the PKK. Öcalan has stated he will take responsibility. Now, Turkey must make its own decisions,” he said.

He also stressed that the situation in North and East Syria is different from that of the PKK, stating that SDF and AANES officials would determine their course of action regarding relations with the Syrian government. (AEK/VK)