Protests continue at İstanbul’s Ambarlı Port over alleged shipments to Israel

The Palestine Action Committee held a demonstration yesterday at Ambarlı Port in İstanbul’s Beylikdüzü district, demanding that Turkey’s territorial waters and ports be closed to ships carrying materials to Israel.

During the protest, banners reading “End trade with Zionism! Close the ports to the perpetrators of genocide!” were displayed, accompanied by chants such as “Freedom for Palestine, boycott Israel,” “Close the ports, stop the shipments,” and “From the river to the sea, free Palestine.”

Gülyeter Aktepe read out a statement on behalf of the committee, alleging that shipments from Ambarlı Port to Israel were “continuing uninterrupted.” She said, “While genocide attacks are ongoing in Gaza, ships supplying weapons, military equipment, and all kinds of logistical support to the occupying army dock at this and other ports in Turkey without any hindrance.”

Protests call for Turkey’s ports to halt trade with Israel

Criticizing the Turkish government for failing to implement sanctions against Israel, Aktepe continued, “While the occupying army bombs Palestinian territories, ships transporting military equipment to Israel dock at this port.

“The MAERSK company, which has established a special fleet to transport military equipment it receives from the US to the Israeli ports of Haifa or Ashdod, operates here alongside trucks carrying containers for these ships.

“Ships and trucks belonging to the Israeli international shipping company ZIM make frequent trips from this port.

“While Israel continues its settler-colonial annexation and genocide, cement produced by AkçanSA is being sent to the occupying state from this port.”

Protesters clash with police at İstanbul port over alleged shipment to Israel

‘Protesters are being prosecuted’

Aktepe noted that a lawsuit was filed against 20 individuals who tried to block commercial ships bound for Israel at Ambarlı Port on Dec 18, 2023, and that the trial is ongoing. She added, “In many port protests across Turkey, supporters of Palestine calling for an end to shipments aiding genocide are being detained.”

Declaring that the committee will continue protests at ports until shipments to Israel are stopped, Aktepe concluded:

“Allowing ships carrying military equipment to the genocidal occupying state to pass through Turkish waters and dock at its ports amounts to complicity in their crimes. This complicity must end immediately, and all relations with the genocidal occupying state must be severed, with a full embargo imposed on Israel.”

Allegations of continued trade despite sanctions

Journalist Metin Cihan, who has extensively investigated Turkey’s trade relations with Israel since Oct 7, 2023, has reported that trade continues despite official statements that business with Israel has stopped, with exports listed as destined for Palestine but redirected en route. Cihan also noted an increase in exports to Palestine according to Turkish Statistics Institute data, adding that the Israeli press has covered this issue as well.

Official data further fuels skepticism about Turkey’s sanctions on Israel as there has been a massive increase in the exports to Palestine since then. According to figures from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, Turkey’s exports to Palestine increased by approximately 1,200% in July compared to the same month in 2023.

Steel exports to Palestine jumped by 51,000%, and cement exports rose by 453,000%, which especially raises suspicion given the lack of infrastructure in Palestine to use such large quantities of steel and cement.

Israel also imports Azerbaijani oil through Turkey, with the oil from the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline transported to Israel from Turkey’s Mersin port via sea.

About the Palestine Action Committee Established on the 76th anniversary of the Nakba (May 15), the Palestine Action Committee was formed by dozens of political organizations, unions, and professional associations under the leadership of BDS Turkey. Originally named the Nakba Action Committee, the group transitioned to the Palestine Action Committee to maintain a principled line of solidarity with Palestine in Turkey. The committee’s first protest was held on Jul 7, 2024, outside the US Consulate in İstanbul, and it has since focused on ending Turkey’s relationship with Israel. The group is also working to expand its activities to other cities.

(VK)