Syriac fighters killed in drone strikes in northern Syria

UAV attacks persist in the regions controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

It has been reported that four cars were targeted by UAVs in Dêrik (Al-Malikiye), located in northeastern Syria's Hasakah.

According to the Hawar News Agency (ANHA) broadcasting from Rojava, three members of the Syriac Internal Security Forces (Sutoro) lost their lives in the attacks carried out with UAVs belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), and two members were injured.

In a written statement by Sutoro, it was mentioned that fighters named Muzaffer Muhammed Muhammed, Cemil Hanna Hanna, and Şerbel Naim Saliba Sumi lost their lives.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the TSK has conducted 65 airstrikes on the regions controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria since the beginning of 2024.

According to the observatory's data, at least 18 people lost their lives, and more than 15 people were injured in TSK's UAV attacks. (VC/VK)