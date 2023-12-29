TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 29 December 2023 09:49
 ~ Modified On: 29 December 2023 10:12
2 min Read

Drone attack on worker tents in Sinjar: Five killed

The workers involved in well construction for the Sinjar Autonomous Administration's project to bring water to villages were targeted in a drone attack. The administration announced that 5 workers were killed and called on the public to join a protest today.

BIA News Desk
According to the report by Mezopotamya Agency, the Sinjar Autonomous Administration announced that the tents of the workers staying in the area of the water well in the Mezargeh region of the Xanesor town were bombed three times by Turkish Unmanned Areal Vehicles (UAV's) yesterday (December 28).

No statement has been made regarding the identities of the workers.

According to local sources, the targeted workers were working on wells to supply water to the villages in the Kora Simoqya region.

After the attack, the Sinjar Autonomous Administration called on all the people of Sinjar to gather in front of the Xanesor People's Council at 10:00 today.

According to the news from Mezopotamya Agency, Turkish Air Force planes flying at low altitude over Binarê Qendîl and Pişder also bombed the village of Enzê in Binarê Qendîl.

Turkey’s FM declares all PKK, YPG facilities ‘legitimate targets’ following Ankara bomb attack
Turkey’s FM declares all PKK, YPG facilities ‘legitimate targets’ following Ankara bomb attack
5 October 2023

Institutional structures of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria have been targeted in operations carried out by Turkey following the "suicide attack" attempt on the Ministry of Interior on October 1 in Ankara.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated on October 4, "Especially all infrastructure, superstructure facilities, and energy facilities belonging to the PKK and YPG in Iraq and Syria are now the legitimate target of our security forces, armed forces, and intelligence elements. I recommend that third parties stay away from PKK/YPG facilities and individuals."

The government circles have repeatedly expressed seeing the autonomous administration and defense forces in Sinjar also in this context. (AEK/PE)   

sinjar
related news
Eight killed in the airstrikes of Turkey announces the Autonomous Administration
26 December 2023
/haber/eight-killed-in-the-airstrikes-of-turkey-announces-the-autonomous-administration-289817
Turkey strikes infrastructure in Rojava following PKK attack
26 December 2023
/haber/turkey-strikes-infrastructure-in-rojava-following-pkk-attack-289788
SOHR: Turkish airstrikes on Rojava limit electricity access for over 2 million people
27 November 2023
/haber/sohr-turkish-airstrikes-on-rojava-limit-electricity-access-for-over-2-million-people-288490
Q&A WITH AMY AUSTIN HOLMES
'Turkey-backed groups cause instability in Syria'
10 November 2023
/haber/turkey-backed-groups-cause-instability-in-syria-287717
HRW: 'Civilians bear the brunt of ongoing attacks by Turkish Forces in Northeast Syria'
6 November 2023
/haber/hrw-civilians-bear-the-brunt-of-ongoing-attacks-by-turkish-forces-in-northeast-syria-287493
