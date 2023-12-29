Drone attack on worker tents in Sinjar: Five killed

According to the report by Mezopotamya Agency, the Sinjar Autonomous Administration announced that the tents of the workers staying in the area of the water well in the Mezargeh region of the Xanesor town were bombed three times by Turkish Unmanned Areal Vehicles (UAV's) yesterday (December 28).

No statement has been made regarding the identities of the workers.

According to local sources, the targeted workers were working on wells to supply water to the villages in the Kora Simoqya region.

After the attack, the Sinjar Autonomous Administration called on all the people of Sinjar to gather in front of the Xanesor People's Council at 10:00 today.

According to the news from Mezopotamya Agency, Turkish Air Force planes flying at low altitude over Binarê Qendîl and Pişder also bombed the village of Enzê in Binarê Qendîl.

Turkey’s FM declares all PKK, YPG facilities ‘legitimate targets’ following Ankara bomb attack

Institutional structures of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria have been targeted in operations carried out by Turkey following the "suicide attack" attempt on the Ministry of Interior on October 1 in Ankara.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated on October 4, "Especially all infrastructure, superstructure facilities, and energy facilities belonging to the PKK and YPG in Iraq and Syria are now the legitimate target of our security forces, armed forces, and intelligence elements. I recommend that third parties stay away from PKK/YPG facilities and individuals."

The government circles have repeatedly expressed seeing the autonomous administration and defense forces in Sinjar also in this context. (AEK/PE)