Prosecutor declines to take Kurdish journalist’s testimony despite home raid, arrest warrant

Journalist Rabia Önver, whose home was raided on Sep 20 following her reports on an allegedly state-linked criminal gang in the predominantly Kurdish-populated city of Hakkari, has yet to have her statement taken by authorities.

The journalist, who was not at home at the time of the raid, went to the Hakkari Courthouse with her lawyer yesterday to provide a statement. However, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation declined to take her testimony.

Following this development, the journalist and the lawyer made a public statement outside the courthouse, accompanied by members of the Mesopotamia Women Journalists’ Association (MKGD) and the Dicle Fırat Journalists’ Association (DFG).

Lawyer Azad Özer explained that the prosecutor had issued a directive for Önver’s arrest if she had been found at her residence during the raid. Since she was not home, the arrest could not be carried out.

He also noted that law enforcement had found no incriminating evidence during the raid. The investigation against Önver for “spreading disinformation” is ongoing, the lawyer added.

“We discussed the case with the prosecutor after reviewing the file and assured them that my client would be available to give her statement at any time. However, the prosecutor confirmed that they would not be taking her statement at this stage. When we asked whether there would be any arrest or detention, the prosecutor indicated no such action would be taken. They added that if necessary, they would contact us later in the investigation process,” Özer remarked.

Önver said that the home raided by the police was her family residence, where she lives with her relatives. She explained that she had been out of town when the raid took place, and she denounced the raid as illegal.

“We clearly see that this investigation is targeting journalism itself. These actions are an attempt to obstruct the public’s right to access information. No matter the outcome, I will continue to defend my profession,” she said.

The reports that led to the raid Rabia Önver’s investigative series, published by JINNEWS agency between Sep 18 and 20, titled “Special Warfare in Colemêrg,” the Kurdish name for Hakkari, focused on an alleged prostitution ring protected by local authorities. In the first report, published on Sep 18, Önver revealed that a woman had allegedly established a prostitution and drug trafficking ring. Akdoğan’s father, she wrote, was a village guard, and her brother was a sergeant. The report also alleged that the ring involved relatives of local officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The source for Önver’s reporting was a complaint filed against Akdoğan. Allegedly, the prosecutor had pressured the complainant to withdraw the accusation. In her second report, published on Sep 19, Önver spoke with N.K., the mother of P.K., who had filed the complaint. N.K. claimed that she had been called six times by law enforcement to retract her complaint. She also alleged that the prosecutor had threatened her family with imprisonment. Additionally, N.K. said they had received death threats while still in the city. In the third article, published on Sep 20, Önver detailed how the age of drug use in the city had dropped to 14 or 15 and reported on suspicious deaths linked to the issue. She again based her report on information from P.K. DEM Party seeks answers to alleged police-gang ties in Kurdish city

(VK)