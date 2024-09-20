DEM Party seeks answers to alleged police-gang ties in Kurdish city

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party has questioned the government regarding allegations of criminal gang activities and the police's reluctance to take action against them in the Kurdish-majority province of Hakkari.

MP Adalet Kaya has submitted three separate parliamentary questions to the interior minister, the justice minister and the family and social services minister.

Kaya's inquiries focus on claims that an individual named Ayşegül Akdoğan led a criminal gang of 25 people involved in threatening, blackmailing, and coercing women into drug use.

In her questions to the interior minister, Kaya highlighted claims that the police turned a blind eye to Akdoğan's activities, pressuring victims and their families to withdraw their complaints. The MP specifically asked whether any actions had been taken against Akdoğan and whether officers involved in facilitating her escape from custody after allegedly assaulting two nurses were being investigated.

Addressing the Family and social services minister, Kaya asked why complaints made by victims and their families had been ignored by local officials in Hakkari. She requested clarification on whether those responsible for dismissing the complaints would face any disciplinary action and whether the victims would receive psychological and economic support.

Alleged judicial ties

The most serious questions were directed at the Justice Ministry, where Kaya questioned whether a prosecutor, Furkan Akbulut, who allegedly threatened N.K. the mother of a victim of the gang’s activities, identified as P.K.

Akbulut is accused of protecting Akdoğan’s interests by saying, "This family is very important to me, and if you don’t comply, I will have you imprisoned." Kaya also inquired whether Akdoğan and her alleged gang had faced any legal consequences despite evidence against them and asked why a new attorney had not been appointed to represent the victim when their original lawyer refused to continue the case.

Background

According to the information presented in Kaya's parliamentary questions, Akdoğan is accused of running a criminal network in Hakkari, eastern Turkey, using threats and blackmail to force young women into sex work and various criminal activities.

One victim, identified as P.K., was allegedly coerced into the gang’s activities, and her mother, N.K., sought help from the authorities after discovering her daughter's situation. N.K. filed a complaint, but the family claims they were offered money to withdraw it and were pressured by police and prosecutors. Despite these serious accusations, the family states that no action has been taken against Akdoğan or her associates, even seven months after the complaint was filed. (VK)