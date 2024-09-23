Kurdish journalist’s home raided following report on alleged police-gang collusion in Hakkari

Police raided the home of journalist Rabia Önver, a reporter for the Kurdish and women-focused JİNNEWS agency, on the morning of Sep 21. Önver, who was not at her home during the raid, now faces an arrest warrant.

The raid follows a recent investigation by the journalist, which uncovered the alleged involvement of gangs in forcing young women into drug use and prostitution while authorities turned a blind eye. Local journalism groups believe this is the reason behind the police operation.

Dicle Fırat Journalists' Association (DFG) stated, “Our colleague Rabia has revealed, with evidence, a reality that almost everyone in Hakkari knows but fears to talk about. The dark forces driving Kurdish youth into drugs and prostitution are well known, as highlighted in Rabia’s report.”

The group noted that the police search of the journalist’s home lasted several hours, adding, “Instead of raiding her home, authorities should be detaining those responsible for these criminal activities. We strongly condemn this raid on our colleague’s home.”

DEM Party seeks answers to alleged police-gang ties in Kurdish city

The Mezopotamya Women Journalists' Association (MKG) also denounced the raid, linking it to Önver’s reporting on the criminal gangs. "We view the police raid on our colleague’s home as an act of pressure on the free press and journalists," the association said. "The pressure, threats, and censorship that journalists face while performing their duties are direct attacks on the public's right to information. Women journalists will continue their pursuit of the truth despite all forms of oppression."

The association also emphasized their support for Önver, saying, "We stand by our colleague, and we reiterate that journalism is not a crime. Attempts to suppress women journalists will fail through our professional solidarity."

Background

Rabia Önver reported extensively on a criminal gang in the predominantly Kurdish-populated province of Hakkari, which allegedly coerced young women into drug use and prostitution. She interviewed N.K., a woman whose daughter, P.K., was allegedly a victim of this gang. The woman detailed how her daughter was lured to a remote location last month, assaulted, and threatened with exposure through manipulated photos unless she agreed to the gang’s demands.

According to N.K., the gang, led by a woman, A.A., operates with protection from local authorities. Her family connections—her father is a village guard and her brother an army officer—are believed to provide cover for the gang's activities.

Despite complaints from victims' families, N.K. claims that law enforcement and prosecutors pressured them to withdraw their complaints rather than investigate the gang. N.K. alleged that a prosecutor threatened her with imprisonment if she did not cease her complaints, saying, "This family is important to us."

In her interview, N.K. also described how her daughter P.K. suffered physical and psychological abuse at the hands of the gang. P.K. was given drugs intravenously, and after threats and violence, the family was forced to relocate for her safety. Despite filing complaints over seven months, no significant legal action had been taken against Akdoğan or her associates, who allegedly include relatives of local supporters and members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

These allegations were also brought into the parliamentary agenda last week, with an MP from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party directing several questions to the government. (VK)