People of Hatay express frustration over Erdoğan’s remarks

President and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his speech at his Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) Hatay District Municipality Candidates Introduction Meeting held on February 3 at Antakya Indoor Sports Hall, remarked, "I am stating a fact right now. If the central administration and local administration do not work hand in hand, if they are not in solidarity, nothing good will come to that city. Did anything come to Hatay? Hatay is currently left in a state of sorrow.

We asked the people of Hatay about Erdoğan's words in the devastated Saray Street, Köprübaşı, and Uzunçarşı in the city center of Antakya.

Despite it being Sunday, some shops were open in the market with the hope of pre-school work before schools start today, and there was some movement of people in all three locations. Every citizen who sees the microphone wants to talk about Hatay, but when you bring up president Erdoğan's statement, most hesitate. Yet, everyone whom we talked to was ware of the statements.

Some shopkeepers in Uzunçarşı start talking when they see the camera is off, saying, "What will change if we speak?" Some are hesitant, saying, "It's better not to talk about it."

Most Hatay residents who reacted to Erdoğan's speech share a few common sentiments: "These discriminatory words sadden us," "Our pains have multiplied." "It was a speech like a threat."

Those who support AKP winning in the local elections on March 31 argue that "services will come to the city."

"We will rebuild with our own hands"

A citizen who said they are facing a "politics-free scene" in Hatay described Erdoğan's words as "discriminatory" and said, "We need healing and unifying statements."

"We will rebuild buildings, houses with our own hands. We won't be left out. We can do it, and we have done it. We have that power. Because we are the children of this land."

There was also a citizen who, after speaking on camera, stated that they are still in the container city, saying, "Now, let no trouble come to us," and asked for their video not to be published. However, there was not a single wrong word in his 30-second speech; there was truth.

"In a country, services should be according to the laws. It cannot happen from election to election. It cannot happen according to the election results. Services should come according to what the laws say. The thoughts of President Erdoğan may be different. It may be his own opinion. We look at the laws. We expect services according to the laws. Why do we pay taxes? We expect services in return for our taxes. That's all. Thank you." (VC/VK)