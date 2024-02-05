TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 5 February 2024 11:20
 ~ Modified On: 5 February 2024 11:25
3 min Read

People of Hatay express frustration over Erdoğan’s remarks

“If the central administration and local administration do not work hand in hand, if they are not in solidarity, nothing good will come to that city. Did anything come to Hatay?” the president said in quake-hit Hatay ahead of the March 31 local elections.

Vecih Cuzdan

Ali Dinç
TRTürkçesini Oku
Vecih Cuzdan

Vecih Cuzdan
Ali Dinç

Ali Dinç
TRTürkçesini Oku

President and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his speech at his Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) Hatay District Municipality Candidates Introduction Meeting held on February 3 at Antakya Indoor Sports Hall, remarked, "I am stating a fact right now. If the central administration and local administration do not work hand in hand, if they are not in solidarity, nothing good will come to that city. Did anything come to Hatay? Hatay is currently left in a state of sorrow.

We asked the people of Hatay about Erdoğan's words in the devastated Saray Street, Köprübaşı, and Uzunçarşı in the city center of Antakya.

Despite it being Sunday, some shops were open in the market with the hope of pre-school work before schools start today, and there was some movement of people in all three locations. Every citizen who sees the microphone wants to talk about Hatay, but when you bring up president Erdoğan's statement, most hesitate. Yet, everyone whom we talked to was ware of the statements.

Some shopkeepers in Uzunçarşı start talking when they see the camera is off, saying, "What will change if we speak?" Some are hesitant, saying, "It's better not to talk about it."

Most Hatay residents who reacted to Erdoğan's speech share a few common sentiments: "These discriminatory words sadden us," "Our pains have multiplied." "It was a speech like a threat."

Those who support AKP winning in the local elections on March 31 argue that "services will come to the city."

"We will rebuild with our own hands"

A citizen who said they are facing a "politics-free scene" in Hatay described Erdoğan's words as "discriminatory" and said, "We need healing and unifying statements." 

"We will rebuild buildings, houses with our own hands. We won't be left out. We can do it, and we have done it. We have that power. Because we are the children of this land."

There was also a citizen who, after speaking on camera, stated that they are still in the container city, saying, "Now, let no trouble come to us," and asked for their video not to be published. However, there was not a single wrong word in his 30-second speech; there was truth.

"In a country, services should be according to the laws. It cannot happen from election to election. It cannot happen according to the election results. Services should come according to what the laws say. The thoughts of President Erdoğan may be different. It may be his own opinion. We look at the laws. We expect services according to the laws. Why do we pay taxes? We expect services in return for our taxes. That's all. Thank you." (VC/VK)

recep tayip erdoğan hatay february 6 earhquakes
Vecih Cuzdan
Vecih Cuzdan
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü...

bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü bitirdi, yüksek lisansını Kocaeli Üniversitesi Tarih Anabilim Dalı'nda “1957 Türkiye-Suriye krizi ve Türk basınında şarkiyatçı söylem” başlıklı teziyle tamamladı.

show more
Ali Dinç
Ali Dinç
@alidnc4 [email protected] all articles of the author
Maltepe Üniversitesi Gazetecilik bölümü 2022 mezunu. Aynı üniversitede, çift anadal programı ile Siyaset Bilimi ve Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümü okudu. Atölye BİA 5-9 Ekim 2022 "Temel...

Maltepe Üniversitesi Gazetecilik bölümü 2022 mezunu. Aynı üniversitede, çift anadal programı ile Siyaset Bilimi ve Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümü okudu. Atölye BİA 5-9 Ekim 2022 "Temel Gazetecilik Atölyesi" katılımcısı. Mayıs 2023 bianet stajyeri. Ağustos 2023'ten bu yana bianet muhabiri.

show more
other articles
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKES
Unharvested abundance: Mandarins left to wither on trees in Hatay
Today 09:50
Unharvested abundance: Mandarins left to wither on trees in Hatay
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKES
Unharvested abundance: Mandarins left to wither on trees in Hatay
Today 09:50
Unharvested abundance: Mandarins left to wither on trees in Hatay
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKES
Turkey's last Armenian village stands strong with its women after earthquakes
2 February 2024
Turkey's last Armenian village stands strong with its women after earthquakes
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKES
Turkey's last Armenian village stands strong with its women after earthquakes
2 February 2024
Turkey's last Armenian village stands strong with its women after earthquakes
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKES
The dilemma between living in tents and moving on
31 January 2024
The dilemma between living in tents and moving on
Back to Top