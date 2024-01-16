Passenger bus overturns in Mersin

Nine people lost their lives, and 30 others were injured, 13 of them seriously, as a result of a long-distance passenger bus overturning in Mersin, Aydıncık.

The bus, with the license plate 47 NA 767 belonging to Dilmenler Mardin company and traveling from Marmaris to Mardin, collided with the barrier and overturned down the slope at the exit of the Sarıyar Tunnel in Yenikaş neighborhood on the D-400 highway.

Upon notification, emergency health services, gendarmerie, AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene.

Anadolu Agency reported health teams determining 9 people who have lost their lives in the accident, and 30 others injured. The injured were transported to hospitals by ambulances.

Announcement from Governor Pehlivan

Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan stated in a written announcement that the accident occurred around 01:15 on the Mersin-Antalya road, approximately 170 kilometers from the city center:

"A tragic traffic accident occurred as a result of the overturning of a passenger bus with 40 passengers and 3 crew members en route to Mersin, at the exit of the Sarıyar Tunnel, due to the driver losing control of the steering. In the accident, 9 citizens lost their lives, and 30 citizens were injured. The injured citizens have been transferred to hospitals in our districts and the city center."

Pehlivan stated that 13 of the injured are in critical condition and mentioned that an investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Accident recorded by camera

The accident was recorded by the roadside security camera (MOBESE). In the footage, the bus is seen entering the curve at high speed, colliding with the barrier, and overturning down the slope.

Bugün saat 01.15 sıralarında Mersin-Antalya D-400 karayolu Aydıncık ilçesi çıkışında şehirler arası yolcu otobüsünün devrilmesi sonucu maalesef 9 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 30 kişi de yaralandı❗️

Hayatını kaybedenlere Allah'tan rahmet, yaralılarımıza acil şifalar diliyorum.…



Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya shared the security camera footage of the accident on his social media account this morning. In his post, the Minister stated, "I address all drivers. Excessive speed and a moment of carelessness can lead to great tragedies. Please let's strictly adhere to traffic rules."(AS/PE)