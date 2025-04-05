I am writing this the day after a mass rally in Maltepe Istanbul called by the opposition CHP, attended by approximately 2.2 million people, or by one man and his dog, depending on which news outlet you watch.

It was peaceful and powerful, it gave an outlet to those who were not able to join the night demonstrations and the dangers it could bring. No government could ignore this.

As Ramadan faded into Bayram, there appeared to a be a natural lull. However, if the demonstrations were continuing, how would we know? Especially with the clampdown on TV news and reporting.

Out on the net

Not quite like the streets and visible reports but my god, the effects can be powerful online. I was initially sceptical, but the boycotts and their activists are biting on the heels of the government, rather annoyingly for them, and they won’t let go. Even in our little town a certain coffee shop had security on the door in case violence ensues. On the 2nd of April everything is to be boycotted as they seek to hurt and put pressure on the government economically. Panic buttons are being hit as the government play whack-a-mole, trying to shut down these calls for boycotts.

And then like an army storming the Bastille the boycotters had their sights on an alleged government supporter concert organiser, who had inflamed protesters by deriding them. International acts have cancelled in support of protests and the cause. Soon the only act he will be able to put on is his performing dog, though he may not even have dog let alone a performing one.

The following day rock band Muse pulled out...

Over to you Robbie.

April 2nd a day of unity

Today for the first time in a long time the country is unified. Even Mesut Ozil, who as far as I am aware is not Turkish, joined in this rapture.

Government, non-government, and all channels inbetween carried the joyous news at the same time. The image of the date plastered on every screen. It was like some ministerial statement or party conference.

Of course some news channels saw it as a hideous act aimed at destroying Turkey, whilst others saw it as an act of defiance.

I will let you guess which side of fence Mr Ozil was on.

Blowing a fuse

I woke up hoping that someone had paused Turkey so we could all catch our breath, but no such luck. Carrying on from the previous evening the cycle continued to short circuit, sparks flying everywhere.

3 actors and one TV series maker were sacked by the state broadcasting company and their programmes removed from their platform for supporting or supporting someone who supported the boycott (I’ve got a headache). This is likely to escalate, probably resulting in all programmes being taken down, and the station starting and finishing at 9am. “Good morning and goodbye.”

The boycott also included the Istanbul Cup Derby a mainstream, allegedly government supporting, channel covering it. Its reporters running around the country screaming “It’s not working it’s not working,” sweat pouring from their faces, showing tea houses where a dozen or so people were watching the game. “Look you’re watching the game right? Yes you are, yes you are.” It was all too much for them.

Yesterday and today the government and mainstream channels demonised the boycotters. Implying they were the devil incarnate, destroying the country. However, the channels would repeat how unsuccessful it had been. The wall-to-wall coverage would question such assumptions.

Another mass boycott is planned for next Wednesday with the powers that be promising a crackdown on it. Don’t be surprised if you hear a knock at the door that day, and you have to produce receipts proving that you shopped. If not, you will be marched to the nearest supermarket and forced to buy biscuits.

Nothing would surprise me… (DM/VK)