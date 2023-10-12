Nationalist Movement Party threatens DW Turkish correspondent

DW Türkçe journalist Alican Uludağ, who reported on the allegations that Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chairperson Dr. İzzet Ulvi Yönter has offered a Court of Cassation membership to Deputy Chief Prosecutor Ahmet Altun in exchange for the release of certain suspects in the Sinan Ateş murder case has been insulted and threatened.

Yönter insulted and targeted Alican Uludağ following Uludağ's news report "Sinan Ateş investigation reaching MHP."

Yönter stated, "Alican Uludağ, if you don't prove this disgraceful allegation, you are despicable, shameless, the foremost slanderer... We will settle this in court."

MHP's other deputy chairperson, Semih Yalçın, also supported Yönter and targeted journalist Alican Uludağ.

Yalçın said, "Those who attempt to tarnish our Deputy Chairperson İzzet Ulvi Yönter with baseless and low accusations will be held accountable to the relevant authorities. We will not remain silent about individuals like Alican Uludağ who attempt to cast doubts on our party and our comrades. Everyone should know this."

Following the statements by these two individuals, Uludağ was insulted and threatened on social media platform Twitter (X).

Uludağ responded to the threats by saying, "I have never leaned on anyone, group, party, organization, or sect; I have not sold my pen for a few pennies. Those who threatened me here yesterday, pointed a stick under the robe, if there is a price to pay for writing about Sinan Ateş's murder, I will pay it. I won't run away. Send two thugs to my door, too, set up an ambush. You can find my address. I don't care at all. Do you think I will give up the justice case of Sinan Ateş's daughters out of fear? The cries of those orphans will haunt you. I will write about this case as long as I am alive, even if everyone stays silent, even if I stand alone. Know this as well."

Turkish Journalists' Association: Turkey is not a mafia state

The President of the Turkish Journalists' Association, Nazmi Bilgin, made a statement about Alican Uludağ being targeted by high-ranking MHP officials due to his reports on the Sinan Ateş murder.

Bilgin stated, "Turkey is not a mafia state" and drew attention to the fact that in recent days, journalists have been targeted by various groups, including sects and politicians. He cited attacks on Yıldız Yazıcıoğlu and Tolga Şardan.

He reminded that "politicians are not above the Constitution and laws, and they are not immune from scrutiny."

In his statement, Bilgin also said, "The journalistic duty carried out by journalists on behalf of the public also serves as a form of oversight. When a journalist investigates the background of a political murder as a public duty, they do not need permission or approval from anyone."

"Journalists report the news not to be enemies of politicians but for the public interest," he added.

Support from RSF for Uludağ

Erol Önderoğlu, the Turkey Representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), also expressed support for Alican Uludağ.

Önderoğlu condemned the threats against Alican Uludağ, who brought to light the games to let high-level political murders go unpunished. He stated, "You cannot silence journalists! If anything happens to our esteemed colleague, we already know who is responsible."

What happened?

Sinan Ateş, the ex-president of Grey Wolves, an ultranationalist group affiliated with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), was killed in Ankara on December 30 in an armed attack.

Ateş became the leader of the Grey Wolves in 2019. In the period when İYİ (Good) Party, a splinter movement from the MHP, was founded, Ateş came out in favor of MHP leadership and criticized those leaving MHP in order to join the İYİ Party.

On April 2, 2020, Ateş resigned from the presidency of the Grey Wolves, following the instruction of MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli according to reports, and started to work in the Hacettepe University History department as an academician.

Thousands attended the funeral in Bursa's Great Mosque, on December 31.

MHP did not express condolence, and no officials from the party attended the funeral.

Tolgahan Demirbaş, the arrested suspect charged with sharing the location before Sinan Ateş was assassinated and then fleeing the gunman Eray Özyağcı afterward was caught in a house. MHP Mersin MP Olcay Kılavuz was also present in the house during the police raid.

The custody report kept by the police when Demirbaş was caught at the house, where MP Kılavuz was also present, was later lost.

Eray Özyağcı, the fugitive murder suspect was caught by the border troops when trying to flee to Greece and then arrested. (HA/PE)