Bahçeli threatens journalists over former Grey Wolves leader’s murder case

Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government-allied Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has threatened journalists and opposition figures for questioning his party’s potential ties to the murder of Sinan Ateş, a former leader of the Grey Wolves, a group affiliated with his party.

"Those who shamelessly accuse the MHP should watch their steps," Bahçeli said today during the party’s parliamentary group meeting. “All anti-Turkey elements have come together and tried to dishonorably accuse the MHP in a murder case. Some party chairmen and incompetent reporters set up a court, pretended to be prosecutors and judges and attempted to judge our friends.

“Those who are looking for an instigator and a murderer, those who test our patience with crocodile tears will first look in the mirror and speak as much as their honor and dignity allow.”

The latest hearing of the case concerning the 2022 murder of Sinan Ateş murder took place yesterday. Ahead of the hearing, Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), held a public statement with Ayşe Ateş, Sinan Ateş’s spouse, outside the courthouse. Later in the day, journalists Timur Soykan, Murat Ağırel, Barış Pehlivan, and Şule Aydın discussed the case on the CHP-aligned Halk TV. (VK)