Date published: 1 October 2024 17:36
 ~ Modified On: 1 October 2024 17:39
1 min Read

Bahçeli threatens journalists over former Grey Wolves leader’s murder case

The nationalist leader accuses the opposition and the media of unfairly linking his party to the murder of Sinan Ateş.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Bahçeli threatens journalists over former Grey Wolves leader’s murder case
Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government-allied Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has threatened journalists and opposition figures for questioning his party’s potential ties to the murder of Sinan Ateş, a former leader of the Grey Wolves, a group affiliated with his party.

"Those who shamelessly accuse the MHP should watch their steps," Bahçeli said today during the party’s parliamentary group meeting. “All anti-Turkey elements have come together and tried to dishonorably accuse the MHP in a murder case. Some party chairmen and incompetent reporters set up a court, pretended to be prosecutors and judges and attempted to judge our friends.

“Those who are looking for an instigator and a murderer, those who test our patience with crocodile tears will first look in the mirror and speak as much as their honor and dignity allow.”

The latest hearing of the case concerning the 2022 murder of Sinan Ateş murder took place yesterday. Ahead of the hearing, Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), held a public statement with Ayşe Ateş, Sinan Ateş’s spouse, outside the courthouse. Later in the day, journalists Timur Soykan, Murat Ağırel, Barış Pehlivan, and Şule Aydın discussed the case on the CHP-aligned Halk TV. (VK)

Devlet Bahçeli journalists journalists threatened
related news
Freedom of expression groups denounce death threats against journalist Murat Ağırel
12 September 2024
Nationalist Movement Party threatens DW Turkish correspondent
12 October 2023
Custody report gets lost in investigation on murder of Sinan Ateş
23 March 2023
Bahçeli tells reporter asking about murder of Sinan Ateş to 'mind her own business'
24 January 2023
