TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 19 April 2024 12:36
 ~ Modified On: 19 April 2024 12:57
2 min Read

Disabled access hindered by 'eco-friendly' ATMs in İstanbul's Kadıköy

Many ramps and walking paths in the conutry are either obstructed or altered, says the Association for a Barrier-Free Life, urging local administrations to address the issue.

Ali Dinç
TRTürkçesini Oku
Ali Dinç

Ali Dinç
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Disabled access hindered by 'eco-friendly' ATMs in İstanbul's Kadıköy

In July 2005, Turkey implemented the "Law No. 5378 on Disabled Persons," considered one of the most important legislations regarding accessibility. However, accessibility remains one of the major issues for disabled individuals in 2024.

The lack of ramps, high curbs, tactile paving placed in front of trees, non-functioning sound systems on buses, and more contribute to the ongoing challenges faced by disabled individuals.

Accessibility was a crucial demand for disabled individuals during the local elections process on March 31. However, İstanbul began the new term by failing to respond to these demands effectively.

The municipality has faced criticism for placing ATMs just in front of wheelchair ramps in Bostancı, a public transport hub in the Asian-side district of Kadıköy. The ATMs, advertised as ‘safe and eco-friendly’ by the municipality, block the passage at the coastal exit of Marmaray commuter rail line. 

"Many ramps and walking paths are obstructed"

Speaking to bianet, Gönül Gülsoy, the President of the Association for a Barrier-Free Life, emphasized the need for local governments to approach this issue with care and diligence. She stated, "Many ramps and walking paths are either obstructed or altered. It is crucial for local administrations to address and monitor this issue meticulously. While many laws exist, our challenge lies in implementation."

Meanwhile, the ramp, which has been obstructed on the sidewalk, does not comply with the tariff outlined in the Universal Standards Guide of the World Disabled Union (WDU). According to the guide:

- The minimum width of ramps on straight ramps should be 90 cm.
- For visually impaired individuals, there should be a straight area of 1.5 m in length with a different texture at the beginning and end of ramps.
- Ramp surfaces should be covered with hard, stable, non-slip, and minimally rough material. (AD/VK)
- There should be no difference in height greater than 2 cm on the surface roughness.

Ali Dinç
Ali Dinç
@alidnc4 [email protected] all articles of the author
Maltepe Üniversitesi Gazetecilik bölümü 2022 mezunu. Aynı üniversitede, çift anadal programı ile Siyaset Bilimi ve Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümü okudu. Atölye BİA 5-9 Ekim 2022 "Temel...

Maltepe Üniversitesi Gazetecilik bölümü 2022 mezunu. Aynı üniversitede, çift anadal programı ile Siyaset Bilimi ve Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümü okudu. Atölye BİA 5-9 Ekim 2022 "Temel Gazetecilik Atölyesi" katılımcısı. Mayıs 2023 bianet stajyeri. Ağustos 2023'ten bu yana bianet muhabiri.

show more
other articles
Dismissed municipal workers reinstated in İstanbul’s Şişli
18 April 2024
Dismissed municipal workers reinstated in İstanbul’s Şişli
Newroz celebration in İstanbul drew a crowd of over 300,000 people to Yenikapı Square
18 March 2024
Newroz celebration in İstanbul drew a crowd of over 300,000 people to Yenikapı Square
Police intervention against İstanbul University students in Beyazıt
21 February 2024
Police intervention against İstanbul University students in Beyazıt
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
6 February 2024
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed
6 February 2024
Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed
Back to Top