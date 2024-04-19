Disabled access hindered by 'eco-friendly' ATMs in İstanbul's Kadıköy

In July 2005, Turkey implemented the "Law No. 5378 on Disabled Persons," considered one of the most important legislations regarding accessibility. However, accessibility remains one of the major issues for disabled individuals in 2024.

The lack of ramps, high curbs, tactile paving placed in front of trees, non-functioning sound systems on buses, and more contribute to the ongoing challenges faced by disabled individuals.

Accessibility was a crucial demand for disabled individuals during the local elections process on March 31. However, İstanbul began the new term by failing to respond to these demands effectively.

The municipality has faced criticism for placing ATMs just in front of wheelchair ramps in Bostancı, a public transport hub in the Asian-side district of Kadıköy. The ATMs, advertised as ‘safe and eco-friendly’ by the municipality, block the passage at the coastal exit of Marmaray commuter rail line.

"Many ramps and walking paths are obstructed"

Speaking to bianet, Gönül Gülsoy, the President of the Association for a Barrier-Free Life, emphasized the need for local governments to approach this issue with care and diligence. She stated, "Many ramps and walking paths are either obstructed or altered. It is crucial for local administrations to address and monitor this issue meticulously. While many laws exist, our challenge lies in implementation."

Meanwhile, the ramp, which has been obstructed on the sidewalk, does not comply with the tariff outlined in the Universal Standards Guide of the World Disabled Union (WDU). According to the guide:

- The minimum width of ramps on straight ramps should be 90 cm.

- For visually impaired individuals, there should be a straight area of 1.5 m in length with a different texture at the beginning and end of ramps.

- Ramp surfaces should be covered with hard, stable, non-slip, and minimally rough material. (AD/VK)

- There should be no difference in height greater than 2 cm on the surface roughness.