Date published: 25 February 2025 14:51
 ~ Modified On: 25 February 2025 15:03
2 min Read

bianet editor Evrim Kepenek acquitted of ‘disinformation’ charge over 2023 earthquake post

Kepenek was put on trial due to a social media post mentoning the claims that the authorities were confiscating tents in the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
bianet editor Evrim Kepenek has been acquitted of charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information" after facing trial for a social media post she made following the Feb 2023 earthquakes in Turkey.

Kepenek had been prosecuted for reporting that gendarmerie forces had seized aid supplies in Maraş’s Pazarcık district, the epicenter of one of the two powerful quakes, a claim that led to allegations under Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code, which criminalizes spreading false information.

The second hearing of the trial took place yesterday at the İstanbul 13th Penal Court of First Instance, where Kepenek appeared alongside her lawyer, Deniz Yazgan-Şenay.

During the session, the prosecutor stated that Kepenek had no intent to commit a crime and demanded acquittal. Yazgan-Şenay supported the prosecutor’s position and reiterated her previous defense, arguing that the necessary legal elements for the alleged crime were not present.

She further stated that Kepenek had not deliberately spread false information to incite fear or panic and had no intention of harming national security, public order, or public health.

After reviewing the case, the court ruled for Kepenek’s acquittal.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

‘There is a systematic attack on journalism’

Speaking after the verdict, Kepenek said, "I’m happy, but our joy as journalists is always incomplete. We still have colleagues who are imprisoned or subjected to judicial control measures. There is a systematic attack on our profession," referring to the recent arrests of journalists Elif Akgül and Yıldız Tar.

"The court has confirmed that I had no intention of misleading the public. I was just doing journalism. This is an important decision for all journalists," ahe added and thanked those who had shown solidarity throughout the trial.

Kepenek criticized the criminalization of journalism in Turkey, adding, "Despite everything, we journalists will continue to do our jobs."

In the post that led to her prosecution, Kepenek had said, "In Pazarcık, Maraş, the gendarmerie reportedly seized aid tents and it was stated that ‘all aid must be distributed through AFAD.’ Update: Multiple aid tents in the area are being confiscated." 

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists on trial evrim kepenek
