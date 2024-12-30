TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 30 December 2024 10:09
 ~ Modified On: 30 December 2024 17:28
2 min Read

Attack on New Year’s Market in Odunpazarı, Eskişehir

Odunpazarı Mayor Kazım Kurt stated that the attacker shouted “This is a sharia country”, damaged stands, decorative lighting, tents and tables and was detained by police.

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Attack on New Year’s Market in Odunpazarı, Eskişehir
Photograph: Eskişehir Gündem

The “New Year’s Market” organized by the municipality in the Odunpazarı district of Eskişehir province was attacked yesterday morning at 5.40 am.

Odunpazarı Mayor Kazım Kurt made a statement on his X account regarding the attack.

Kurt stated that the attacker shouted “This is a sharia country”, damaged stands, decorative lighting, tents and tables and also, regarding the statues of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and İsmet İnönü, said, “The day will come when we demolish all of this” and damaged the lighting of the monument.

“We will closely observe the legal process”

Kurt stated that the attacker had been detained by security forces, adding:

“We will closely observe the legal process regarding such attacks that target the peace, unity and togetherness of the people. We will not allow any attempt that seeks to darken the peaceful, modern and enlightened face of Odunpazarı.”

Kurt also addressed citizens, stating, “We invite you to display sensitivity against such provocations and protect our district’s values together”.

(VC/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
Eskişehir odunpazarı Odunpazarı Municipality New Year
