TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ENVIROMENT
Date published: 12 December 2024 16:14
 ~ Modified On: 12 December 2024 17:18
2 min Read

Tensions rise in parliament over Ergene River pollution

An opposition MP attempted to hand over a bottle of polluted water from the river to Environment Minister Murat Kurum, who knocked the bottle out of his hand.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Tensions rise in parliament over Ergene River pollution

A debate in Turkey's Parliament on the 2025 budget for the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry escalated into heated moments when opposition lawmaker İlhami Özcan Aygun brought a bottle of polluted water from the Ergene River to highlight the issue.

Aygun, an MP from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) representing Tekirdağ, attempted to hand the bottle to Environment Minister Murat Kurum during the session. However, Kurum rejected the gesture, knocking the bottle out of Aygun's hand.

Following the incident, Deputy Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder announced a 20-minute recess.

Pollution in the Ergene River

Ergene River is a major left tributary of the Maritsa (Meriç) River, flowing exclusively through the Thrace region of Turkey, including the provinces of Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ. It is a vital water source but has been severely polluted due to industrial waste and agricultural runoff.

Ergene River (Wikimedia Commons)

Chemicals from nearby factories and farmlands have caused the river’s water quality to plummet to the lowest possible grade, creating significant environmental and public health concerns. Experts recommend regular water testing and stricter regulations to combat the pollution.

The confrontation in Parliament underscores the ongoing debate over addressing pollution in Turkey's key waterways.

Industrial waste directly discharged into Sea of Marmara 'to protect Ergene River'
Industrial waste directly discharged into Sea of Marmara 'to protect Ergene River'
15 December 2021

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Ergene River pollution water pollution
related news
Çorlu residents demand action amid persistent industrial odors
8 April 2024
/haber/corlu-residents-demand-action-amid-persistent-industrial-odors-294021
'Cancer report' concerning millions in Türkiye's northwest not disclosed for nearly seven years
29 November 2022
/haber/cancer-report-concerning-millions-in-turkiye-s-northwest-not-disclosed-for-nearly-seven-years-270708
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Çorlu residents demand action amid persistent industrial odors
8 April 2024
/haber/corlu-residents-demand-action-amid-persistent-industrial-odors-294021
'Cancer report' concerning millions in Türkiye's northwest not disclosed for nearly seven years
29 November 2022
/haber/cancer-report-concerning-millions-in-turkiye-s-northwest-not-disclosed-for-nearly-seven-years-270708
Back to Top