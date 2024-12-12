Tensions rise in parliament over Ergene River pollution

A debate in Turkey's Parliament on the 2025 budget for the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry escalated into heated moments when opposition lawmaker İlhami Özcan Aygun brought a bottle of polluted water from the Ergene River to highlight the issue.

Aygun, an MP from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) representing Tekirdağ, attempted to hand the bottle to Environment Minister Murat Kurum during the session. However, Kurum rejected the gesture, knocking the bottle out of Aygun's hand.

Following the incident, Deputy Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder announced a 20-minute recess.

Pollution in the Ergene River

Ergene River is a major left tributary of the Maritsa (Meriç) River, flowing exclusively through the Thrace region of Turkey, including the provinces of Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ. It is a vital water source but has been severely polluted due to industrial waste and agricultural runoff.

Ergene River

Chemicals from nearby factories and farmlands have caused the river’s water quality to plummet to the lowest possible grade, creating significant environmental and public health concerns. Experts recommend regular water testing and stricter regulations to combat the pollution.

The confrontation in Parliament underscores the ongoing debate over addressing pollution in Turkey's key waterways.

