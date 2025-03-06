TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 6 March 2025 13:47
 ~ Modified On: 6 March 2025 13:55
2 min Read

Executive of pro-Kurdish news agency faces trial for exposing informant’s identity

Diren Yurtsever faces a prison sentence of one to three years.

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Executive of pro-Kurdish news agency faces trial for exposing informant’s identity
A drawing depicting a hearing of the Kobanî case.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Diren Yurtsever, managing editor of Mezopotamya Agency (MA), following a complaint by Sami Baran, a witness in the ongoing Kobanî trial.

Prosecutors accused Yurtsever of violating Article 6/3 of Turkey’s Anti-Terror Law, which prohibits revealing the identity of informants. The charges stem from several reports published by MA in 2021 and 2022.

The indictment was accepted by İstanbul’s 23rd Heavy Penal Court, and Yurtsever now faces a prison sentence of one to three years, along with a judicial fine ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 days.

Who is Sami Baran?

Baran had surrendered to authorities in 2019, claiming to be a former member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). He provided information about the organization under the “effective remorse” law and later testified as a witness in the Kobanî trial.

The Kobanî trial revolves around the violent protests that erupted across Turkey in 2014. A total of 108 defendants were prosecuted, including former leaders of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), with 18 of them in pretrial detention.

On May 16, 2024, the court issued its verdict, sentencing 24 individuals to lengthy prison terms, while 12, including former MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder, were acquitted. Several defendants, such as Gültan Kışanak, Sebahat Tuncel, and Ayla Akat, were released due to time served.

Verdict reached in Kobanî trial: Selahattin Demirtaş receives 42-year prison sentence
Verdict reached in Kobanî trial: Selahattin Demirtaş receives 42-year prison sentence
16 May 2024

Baran was initially listed as a suspect in the case but was later designated as a witness. During his testimony, he stated that he had served three terms on HDP’s Party Council and claimed to know nearly all the defendants named in the indictment. He accused them of attempting to incite conflict between Kurds and Turks.

However, when asked in court whether the defendants had ties to the PKK, Baran replied, “I don’t know.” It was also revealed that he had given statements to law enforcement without a lawyer present.

Former HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş, who was also convicted in the Kobanî trial, commented on Baran’s testimony, saying, “He willingly became part of a setup.” (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
kurdish journalists journalists on trial
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda...

Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda haber ve makaleleri yayınlandı. İfade özgürlüğü alanında birçok haber ve makaleye görüş verdi. Yazıları İngilizce başta olmak üzere Fransızca, İtalyanca ve Çerkesceye çevrildi. 8 Mart 2018’deki Feminist Gece Yürüyüşünde çektiği fotoğraflar İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesince sergilendi. 27. Metin Göktepe Gazetecilik Ödülünü kazandı. Erciyes Üniversitesi Gazetecilik mezunu.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
Trial begins for İstanbul Bar executives over statement on killed journalists
4 March 2025
Trial begins for İstanbul Bar executives over statement on killed journalists
Company manager sentenced for obstructing union rights
3 March 2025
Company manager sentenced for obstructing union rights
The future of media in Turkey: Democratic decline, pressures, and the need for reform
3 March 2025
The future of media in Turkey: Democratic decline, pressures, and the need for reform
Social media platforms censor journalists’ accounts at Turkey’s request
26 February 2025
Social media platforms censor journalists’ accounts at Turkey’s request
18 years without Hrant Dink
20 January 2025
18 years without Hrant Dink
Back to Top