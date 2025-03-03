The future of media in Turkey: Democratic decline, pressures, and the need for reform

The civil society initiative "Our Media," which brings together nine organizations from the Western Balkans and Turkey, has published a new report.

The report analyzes key media trends in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Turkey, offering insights into freedom of expression, journalists' rights, and the challenges they face.

The section on Turkey was written by Sinem Aydınlı, research coordinator at the IPS Communication Foundation/bianet, which is one of the project’s partners.

The report highlights how restrictive legal regulations, economic instability, and media ownership monopolization pose a threat to the future of journalism. Pressures on journalists, inequalities in media funding, and censorship are identified as key factors directly impacting freedom of expression.

Difficult task in suppressed media environment: Media self-regulation in Turkey

This report is the second country-specific publication under the Our Media project. It was compiled over six months, and its findings were presented to project partners from various countries and institutions during an online event on Jan 24. Offering a concise analysis of an extensive dataset on media, journalism, media consumption habits, and democracy, the research examines the current state of affairs by identifying key trends, risks, and concerns shaping the future of journalism, media, and democracy. It also assesses how major changes in recent years may influence journalism moving forward. You can access the country reports compiled by project partners at https://futureofmedia.seenpm.org/

Shrinking space for freedom in the media landscape

According to the report's findings, media ownership in Turkey is largely concentrated among companies close to the government. More than 80% of media outlets in Turkey are owned by businesses with economic and political ties to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Large conglomerates that benefit from public tenders control media organizations, weakening editorial independence and limiting media pluralism.

Advertising bans and financial penalties by the Press Advertisement Institution (BİK) make it increasingly difficult for independent media outlets to remain financially sustainable. At the same time, broadcast bans and fines issued by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) intensify pressure on content critical of the government.

Digital media has also come under state control. The social media law enacted in 2020 and the "disinformation law" introduced in 2022 have expanded the government's ability to regulate online content. Additionally, Google's algorithms favor pro-government media outlets, further restricting the visibility of independent journalism.

Declining representation: Kurdish media and minority outlets at risk

Representation in the media is a pressing issue, both in terms of media ownership and whose voices are heard. In Turkey’s highly polarized media landscape, women, LGBTI+s, minorities, and opposition political views are significantly underrepresented.

Media outlets serving minority communities recognized under the Treaty of Lausanne receive little to no state support. The BİK has drastically cut its financial assistance to minority media, threatening the sustainability of Armenian, Rum, and Jewish newspapers.

The report also highlights the continued repression of Kurdish journalists, with Kurdish media outlets frequently facing accusations of "terrorism." A large portion of Kurdish media has been shut down or forced to limit its activities due to government pressure.

Declining trust in media and public engagement

Public trust in the media in Turkey is steadily declining. According to data in the report, public confidence in media outlets has dropped to 35%. The main reasons for this decline include political influence, biased reporting, and censorship mechanisms.

Additionally, economic insecurity among independent journalists is increasing. A large portion of freelance journalists work without insurance and for low wages. Media literacy levels also remain low, making the public more vulnerable to disinformation.

Deteriorating conditions and calls for reform

Turkey ranks 102nd out of 167 countries in the Democracy Index, placing it in the category of hybrid regimes. It has also fallen to 165th place in the Corruption Perceptions Index.

The report warns that unless Turkey implements substantial reforms in media freedom, transparency, and judicial independence, its democratic backsliding will continue. It calls for stronger protections for journalists, a fair distribution of media funding, and legal regulations ensuring freedom of expression.

Sinem Aydınlı makes the following assessment in the report:

In Turkey, the media and democracy landscape faces critical challenges that hinder freedom of expression and pluralism, including restrictive legal frameworks, economic instability, and cross-ownership structures in media. While digitalization has transformed news consumption, the government’s increasing control over online platforms has intensified concerns about censorship and led to growing self-censorship practices. Public trust in the media continues to decline due to political interference and perceptions of biased reporting. Similarly, democracy in Turkey is fraught with challenges, as global rankings highlight the country’s democratic decline and ongoing concerns over judicial independence. While general elections with high voter turnout take place, this should not be interpreted as a sign of democratic strength but rather as a procedural aspect of democracy. Urgent and comprehensive reforms are needed to ensure judicial independence, foster a pluralistic media landscape, enhance transparency, and protect press freedom.

You can access the full report in Turkish and English here, and view the data set on Turkey here.

About the project "Our Media: A Civil Society Movement for Expanding Media Literacy and Activism, Preventing Polarization, and Promoting Dialogue" is a three-year initiative. The project’s initial focus is to strengthen the capacities of civil society organizations (CSOs), media professionals, young activists, and the public in the Balkans and Turkey on issues related to media freedom, media development, and sustainability challenges. The "Our Media" project, which runs from 2023 to 2025, is funded by the European Union. Its partner organizations include: South East European Network for Professionalization of Media (SEENPM) Albanian Media Institute (Tirana) Mediacentar Foundation (Sarajevo) Kosovo Press Council Montenegrin Media Institute (Podgorica) Macedonian Media Institute (Skopje) Novi Sad School of Journalism (Novi Sad) Peace Institute (Ljubljana) bianet (Turkey) A new civil society initiative: 'Our Media'

(HA/VK)