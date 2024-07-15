TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 15 July 2024 17:16
 ~ Modified On: 15 July 2024 17:18
1 min Read

Rescue teams intervene as cargo ship drifts in İstanbul Strait

The coastal safety agency has dispatched two tugboats to the Bosphorus prevent the ship from grounding.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Rescue teams intervene as cargo ship drifts in İstanbul Strait
General Directorate of Coastal Safety

Maritime rescue teams are currently addressing a critical situation in İstanbul’s Bosphorus Strait, where a cargo ship named OS KANO 35, en route from Kocaeli, northwestern Turkey to Romania, began drifting due to engine failure.

The 178-meter-long dry cargo vessel started to drift near Umuryeri, prompting an immediate response from the Directorate General of Coastal Safety. The agency quickly deployed two tugboats, KURTARMA-10 and KURTARMA-7, along with the KEGM-8 rescue boat, to manage the situation and prevent the ship from grounding.

The Bosphorus Strait, a significant and narrow waterway, is crucial for international maritime navigation, making such incidents particularly sensitive due to the high traffic of both commercial and private vessels.

(VK)

