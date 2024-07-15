Rescue teams intervene as cargo ship drifts in İstanbul Strait

Maritime rescue teams are currently addressing a critical situation in İstanbul’s Bosphorus Strait, where a cargo ship named OS KANO 35, en route from Kocaeli, northwestern Turkey to Romania, began drifting due to engine failure.

The 178-meter-long dry cargo vessel started to drift near Umuryeri, prompting an immediate response from the Directorate General of Coastal Safety. The agency quickly deployed two tugboats, KURTARMA-10 and KURTARMA-7, along with the KEGM-8 rescue boat, to manage the situation and prevent the ship from grounding.

The Bosphorus Strait, a significant and narrow waterway, is crucial for international maritime navigation, making such incidents particularly sensitive due to the high traffic of both commercial and private vessels.

(VK)