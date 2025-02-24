Report reveals poor conditions in municipal animal shelters

The Animal Rights Monitoring Committee (HAKİM) and Yaşamdan Yana Association have released a report on the state of municipal animal shelters across Turkey, assessing whether the latest amendments to the Animal Protection Law No. 7527 are being effectively implemented.

The report is based on information requests submitted to 1,408 municipalities through Turkey’s Presidential Communications Center (CİMER). Of these, 1,111 municipalities responded, revealing critical gaps in shelter availability and operational transparency.

Findings indicate that only 273 municipalities have shelters, while at least 26 operate without a license. Meanwhile, 838 municipalities either confirmed they lack shelters or refused to provide information on the subject.

The total capacity of existing shelters is 89,451 animals, which, according to data from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, is insufficient to house Turkey’s estimated 4 million stray dogs.

Additionally, the report found that 171 municipalities collect stray animals through municipal police and sanitation workers, while nine municipalities have outsourced this task to private companies.

Concerns over lack of transparency

The report also highlights violations of the right to information, stating that many municipalities failed to respond to requests or rejected them on legally questionable grounds.

Common reasons for rejection included classifying shelter operations as "internal institutional regulations" or citing missing identity information in applications. The report describes such practices as major indicators of a lack of transparency.

Animal rights advocates criticized the poor conditions in shelters and municipal policies on collecting stray animals. They called for a return to the "neuter-vaccinate-release" model, a ban on animal breeding and sales, and greater municipal accountability in ensuring animal welfare.

The new stray animal law In Jul 2024, Turkey passed amendments to its animal protection law, allowing municipalities to euthanize stray dogs under certain conditions. These conditions include aggressive behavior, terminal illness, or being deemed unsuitable for adoption. The amendments sparked backlash from animal rights groups, who criticized the law as inhumane. Since its passage, reports of stray animal euthanasia have surfaced from several regions across the country.

