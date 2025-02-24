TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 24 February 2025 14:28
 ~ Modified On: 24 February 2025 14:34
2 min Read

Report reveals poor conditions in municipal animal shelters

Findings indicate that only 273 municipalities have shelters, while at least 26 operate without a license. Meanwhile, 838 municipalities either confirmed they lack shelters or refused to provide information on the subject.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Report reveals poor conditions in municipal animal shelters

The Animal Rights Monitoring Committee (HAKİM) and Yaşamdan Yana Association have released a report on the state of municipal animal shelters across Turkey, assessing whether the latest amendments to the Animal Protection Law No. 7527 are being effectively implemented.

The report is based on information requests submitted to 1,408 municipalities through Turkey’s Presidential Communications Center (CİMER). Of these, 1,111 municipalities responded, revealing critical gaps in shelter availability and operational transparency.

Findings indicate that only 273 municipalities have shelters, while at least 26 operate without a license. Meanwhile, 838 municipalities either confirmed they lack shelters or refused to provide information on the subject.

The total capacity of existing shelters is 89,451 animals, which, according to data from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, is insufficient to house Turkey’s estimated 4 million stray dogs.

Additionally, the report found that 171 municipalities collect stray animals through municipal police and sanitation workers, while nine municipalities have outsourced this task to private companies.

Concerns over lack of transparency

The report also highlights violations of the right to information, stating that many municipalities failed to respond to requests or rejected them on legally questionable grounds.

Common reasons for rejection included classifying shelter operations as "internal institutional regulations" or citing missing identity information in applications. The report describes such practices as major indicators of a lack of transparency.

Animal rights advocates criticized the poor conditions in shelters and municipal policies on collecting stray animals. They called for a return to the "neuter-vaccinate-release" model, a ban on animal breeding and sales, and greater municipal accountability in ensuring animal welfare.

The new stray animal law

In Jul 2024, Turkey passed amendments to its animal protection law, allowing municipalities to euthanize stray dogs under certain conditions. These conditions include aggressive behavior, terminal illness, or being deemed unsuitable for adoption.

The amendments sparked backlash from animal rights groups, who criticized the law as inhumane. Since its passage, reports of stray animal euthanasia have surfaced from several regions across the country.

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animals animal rights stray animals stray dogs
related news
Turkish ministry orders municipalities to collect stray animals
10 February 2025
/haber/turkish-ministry-orders-municipalities-to-collect-stray-animals-304429
Dozens of stray cats and dogs poisoned to death in Turkey’s Kocaeli, local authorities blamed
11 October 2024
/haber/dozens-of-stray-cats-and-dogs-poisoned-to-death-in-turkeys-kocaeli-local-authorities-blamed-300649
Animal rights activists in Turkey refuse to celebrate World Animal Day in face of law enabling stray dog killings
4 October 2024
/haber/animal-rights-activists-in-turkey-refuse-to-celebrate-world-animal-day-in-face-of-law-enabling-stray-dog-killings-300418
Mass stray animal poisoning in İstanbul blamed on new law
5 September 2024
/haber/mass-stray-animal-poisoning-in-istanbul-blamed-on-new-law-299339
Allegations of mass dog killings in Turkey's Niğde following new stray dog law
7 August 2024
/haber/allegations-of-mass-dog-killings-in-turkey-s-nigde-following-new-stray-dog-law-298342
Turkey's opposition-held cities will resist stray dog massacre law
30 July 2024
/haber/turkey-s-opposition-held-cities-will-resist-stray-dog-massacre-law-298018
Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs
29 July 2024
/haber/turkeys-parliament-approves-controversial-euthanasia-measure-for-stray-dogs-297952
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkish ministry orders municipalities to collect stray animals
10 February 2025
/haber/turkish-ministry-orders-municipalities-to-collect-stray-animals-304429
Dozens of stray cats and dogs poisoned to death in Turkey’s Kocaeli, local authorities blamed
11 October 2024
/haber/dozens-of-stray-cats-and-dogs-poisoned-to-death-in-turkeys-kocaeli-local-authorities-blamed-300649
Animal rights activists in Turkey refuse to celebrate World Animal Day in face of law enabling stray dog killings
4 October 2024
/haber/animal-rights-activists-in-turkey-refuse-to-celebrate-world-animal-day-in-face-of-law-enabling-stray-dog-killings-300418
Mass stray animal poisoning in İstanbul blamed on new law
5 September 2024
/haber/mass-stray-animal-poisoning-in-istanbul-blamed-on-new-law-299339
Allegations of mass dog killings in Turkey's Niğde following new stray dog law
7 August 2024
/haber/allegations-of-mass-dog-killings-in-turkey-s-nigde-following-new-stray-dog-law-298342
Turkey's opposition-held cities will resist stray dog massacre law
30 July 2024
/haber/turkey-s-opposition-held-cities-will-resist-stray-dog-massacre-law-298018
Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs
29 July 2024
/haber/turkeys-parliament-approves-controversial-euthanasia-measure-for-stray-dogs-297952
Back to Top