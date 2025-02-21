Detentions targeting pro-Kurdish group protested at İstanbul Courthouse

Fifty-four people detained on Feb 18 as part of an investigation into the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), an umbrellea organization of pro-Kurdish and leftist groups, were brought before a court in İstanbul today.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, referred 35 of the detainees to court with a request for formal arrest, while requesting a house arrest for 14 others and judicial control measures for two suspects. Twelve individuals who refused to testify at the police station were questioned by the prosecutor.

Prosecutors alleged that the HDK was founded and directed by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Protest outside courthouse

As the court proceedings took place at İstanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse, political parties, labor unions, and professional organizations gathered outside to protest the arrests. The demonstration, organized by İstanbul Labor and Democracy Forces, was attended by HDK co-spokespersons Meral Danış-Beştaş and Ali Kenanoğlu, CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, Labor Party (EMEP) MP İskender Bayhan, Left Party (SOL) executive Alper Taş, and several DEM Party MPs.

Protesters held a banner reading "We are millions, we will not be silenced" and chanted slogans such as "Your bans, our struggle" and "Long live revolutionary solidarity."

'We will not take a step back'

Speaking at the protest, Danış-Beştaş criticized the government, saying the authorities were targeting the HDK, which was established in 2011, in an effort to fabricate crimes.

"We are once again at the courthouse, resisting yet another unlawful act. This time, their target is HDK. They are now trying to criminalize an organization founded 14 years ago. But their efforts are in vain—none of our comrades in HDK are criminals," she said.

Beştaş emphasized that HDK represents a broad movement, stating: "HDK is not just its co-spokespersons and committees. HDK is millions, and we are here. We are not afraid. They are the ones afraid, which is why they are trying to suppress opposition forces. But we will unite and win together. This is an attack on peace, and we will not allow it. We will not take a step back in our fight for democracy."

‘We will resist and grow stronger’

Following Beştaş, EMEP MP İskender Bayhan also spoke, condemning the government's actions.

"We have been coming to Çağlayan Courthouse for years to stand against injustices, and each time, our solidarity only grows stronger," Bayhan said. "We will expand our fight and strengthen HDK. The government is nearing its end—that's why it is appointing trustees, arresting journalists, intellectuals, and academics through fabricated investigations. But those who darken the future of this country for their own political gain will lose. Those who claim to stand with the people of Palestine while repressing those fighting for democracy in Rojava will lose. We, who demand peace and democracy, will win. We will fight for our rights and grow stronger despite their oppression."

‘Who is afraid here?’

Left Party (SOL) executive Alper Taş criticized the heavy police presence around the courthouse, questioning the government's motives.

"We are not part of HDK, but today, we stand with HDK. It is a legal organization that operates openly. Even this protest is being recorded by police. So, let me ask—what do you want from us? Who is afraid here?" Taş said.

He further stated, "No government that feels secure behaves like this. Are we supposed to abandon democratic spaces and turn to underground resistance? No government in history has fallen simply because of its own fears. The AKP is collapsing, but we must work together to build what comes next."

‘We will fight together and win’

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik also spoke at the protest, emphasizing the growing crackdown on opposition figures.

"For the past 100 days, we have been at courthouses nearly every day. Four days a week, we find ourselves here protesting yet another unlawful decision. Trustees are being appointed to municipalities, mayors are being arrested, and just last week, even municipal council members were detained. Today, we are here for 54 of our friends. The government has lost its ability to govern and is lashing out because it cannot find a way out of the crisis. But we will resist together, and we will win together," he said.

After the statements, the protest ended with a joint declaration condemning the detentions. (RT/VK)