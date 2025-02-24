TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 24 February 2025 11:59
 ~ Modified On: 24 February 2025 14:26
3 min Read

Government appoints trustee to DEM-led Kağızman municipality

The pro-Kurdish party has now lost 12 municipalities.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Government appoints trustee to DEM-led Kağızman municipality
MA

The Interior Ministry has appointed a trustee to the Kağızman district municipality in Kars province following the sentencing of Mayor Mehmet Alkan to 6 years and 3 months in prison for "being a member of a terrorist organization."

Okan Daştan, the district governor of Kağızman, was named as the new trustee, marking the latest in a series of government takeovers of opposition-led municipalities.

Kars district mayor given prison sentence on 'terrorism' charges
Kars district mayor given prison sentence on 'terrorism' charges
21 February 2025

The decision was announced in the early house of today, with heavy police presence around the municipal building. Nejla Demir, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, condemned the move, stating, "The trustee policy imposed through a politicized judiciary is an act of usurpation, colonial law, and plunder. The midnight appointment of a trustee to our Kağızman Municipality with hundreds of police officers is a clear act of seizing public will and looting what belongs to the people."

Municipal takeovers

Since the 2024 local elections, 12 municipalities have been taken over by the government, including 10 run by the DEM Party and two by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). The first intervention came on June 4, when Hakkari Mayor Mehmet Sıddık Akış was removed from office due to terrorism charges.

The full list of municipalities taken over since the elections includes:

  • DEM Party: Hakkari (Jun 3, 2024), Mardin, Batman, Halfeti (Nov 4, 2024), Dersim (Nov 22, 2024), Bahçesaray (Nov 29, 2024), Akdeniz (Jan 14, 2025), Siirt (Jan 29, 2025), Van (Feb 15, 2025), Kağızman (Feb 24, 2025)
  • CHP: Esenyurt (Oct 31, 2024), Ovacık (Nov 22, 2024)

The DEM Party, which won 75 municipalities in the 2024 elections—including 11 cities—has now lost six of those cities to government-appointed trustees.

Under Turkish law, the Interior Ministry has the authority to suspend mayors under criminal investigation and appoint district governors or bureaucrats as acting mayors, effectively bypassing elected municipal councils. Trustees also have the power to dissolve municipal councils, which typically include members from multiple political parties.

This policy was widely implemented following the failed coup attempt in 2016, when the government took control of nearly all municipalities run by the DEM Party’s predecessor, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), in Turkey’s Kurdish-majority regions. The HDP regained many of these municipalities in the 2019 elections, but the government once again removed most of its elected mayors in the following months, citing terrorism-related investigations. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Pro-Kurdish mayors removed from office DEM Party trustees Opposition mayors removed from office
related news
Siirt co-mayor removed from office after prison sentence
29 January 2025
/haber/siirt-co-mayor-removed-from-office-after-prison-sentence-304055
Another pro-Kurdish mayor removed from office
2 December 2024
/haber/another-pro-kurdish-mayor-removed-from-office-302340
Two mayors removed in Kurdish-populated Dersim city, sparking protests
22 November 2024
/haber/two-mayors-removed-in-kurdish-populated-dersim-city-sparking-protests-302099
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Siirt co-mayor removed from office after prison sentence
29 January 2025
/haber/siirt-co-mayor-removed-from-office-after-prison-sentence-304055
Another pro-Kurdish mayor removed from office
2 December 2024
/haber/another-pro-kurdish-mayor-removed-from-office-302340
Two mayors removed in Kurdish-populated Dersim city, sparking protests
22 November 2024
/haber/two-mayors-removed-in-kurdish-populated-dersim-city-sparking-protests-302099
Back to Top