Date published: 12 August 2024 13:31
 ~ Modified On: 12 August 2024 13:33
2 min Read

Police raid Kurdish wedding in İstanbul

Recent months have seen an increase in police raids on Kurdish weddings across Turkey, justified by allegations of "terror propaganda."

BIA News Desk
İstanbul police on Aug 10 raided a wedding in the Esenyurt district, leading to the detention of eight individuals, including the wedding hosts and musicians.

The raid was reportedly triggered by the playing of "political songs" during the event, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported. 

Five detainees were released after giving their statements, while three remained in custody to be referred to a court. The detainees are accused of “making terrorist propaganda.”

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party criticized the police action as a sign of intolerance towards Kurdish identity and culture, highlighting the recent occurrence of similar raids across the country.

"These images reflect intolerance towards Kurds, the Kurdish language, and Kurdish weddings. Hundreds of police officers in dozens of official and civilian vehicles raided the wedding of the Karçık family in Esenyurt and detained five people. We will continue to follow this attack closely,” said the party’s İstanbul branch in a statement on social media.

Recent months have seen an increase in police raids on Kurdish weddings across Turkey, justified by allegations of "terror propaganda." Authorities claim that the songs played or slogans chanted at these events contain content related to “terrorism.”

Turkey’s crackdown on Kurdish political movement expands to ‘terrorist weddings’
Turkey’s crackdown on Kurdish political movement expands to ‘terrorist weddings’
29 July 2024

related news
Police raid Kurdish wedding in Ağrı over ‘terror propaganda’
26 July 2024
/haber/police-raid-kurdish-wedding-in-agri-over-terror-propaganda-297898
Soldiers raid Kurdish wedding over alleged 'terrorist propaganda' in songs
23 October 2023
/haber/soldiers-raid-kurdish-wedding-over-alleged-terrorist-propaganda-in-songs-286799
