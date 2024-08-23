Three men arrested in Balıkesir for ‘listening to Kurdish music’

Three construction workers have been arrested in Balıkesir, northwestern Turkey, for allegedly listening to Kurdish music in a park, according to a report from Mezopotamya Agency (MA).

The incident took place in the Altıeylül district, where the workers were approached by police officers who claimed they received complaints from locals.

The police requested the workers' identification, but when they refused to comply, they were allegedly beaten and taken into custody. Brother of one of the detainees alleged that bystanders also joined the attack on the Kurdish men, as reported by MA.

Furthermore, the detainees were denied the opportunity to obtain medical reports documenting the injuries they sustained.

After being held overnight, they were transferred to the Balıkesir Courthouse on the morning of Aug 22.

During their interrogation by the prosecutor, the workers were charged with "making propaganda for a terrorist organization" and "resisting police." They were subsequently brought before the Criminal Court of Peace, where a judge ordered their arrest.

Such incidents have become increasingly common recently, with individuals being detained for playing songs in public spaces like parks, shore lines or weddings. Authorities often justify these detentions by labeling the content of the songs as "terrorist propaganda."

