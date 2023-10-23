TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 23 October 2023 15:48
 ~ Modified On: 23 October 2023 15:56
1 min Read

Soldiers raid Kurdish wedding over alleged 'terrorist propaganda' in songs

Twenty-three people were detained in connection with the case.

BIA News Desk
Soldiers conducted a raid on a Kurdish wedding ceremony in Eskişehir on Friday, as part of an investigation initiated by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, which alleged that the songs played at the wedding contained "terrorist propaganda."

According to the Mezopotamya Agency (MA), 23 individuals were detained in connection with the case. They were accused of accompanying the wedding singers who were believed to have sung lyrics containing "terrorist propaganda" in four songs.

The detainees were subsequently taken to the Eskişehir Provincial Gendarmerie Command for further investigation. (NT/VK)

