NEWS
Date published: 26 July 2024 12:34
 ~ Modified On: 26 July 2024 12:39
2 min Read

Police raid Kurdish wedding in Ağrı over ‘terror propaganda’

The accusations stem from another wedding about two weeks earlier, where the detained individuals wore traditional Kurdish attire, şal u şepik, and danced to Kurdish songs during a wedding celebration.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Police raid Kurdish wedding in Ağrı over ‘terror propaganda’
Police raided a wedding ceremony late yesterday in the eastern province of Ağrı, leading to several detentions.

The incident occurred at a local wedding hall in the Doğubayazıt district, where the celebration was taking place. During the raid, police detained the owner of the wedding hall, Ali Boran, musician Şenol Aktar and his brother Onur Aktar, and camera operator Abdullah Kebude. All four individuals were taken to the anti-terror department for questioning. They were released the following morning after providing their statements.

In addition to the wedding raid, police conducted early morning raids on several homes in the district, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported. Six individuals were taken into custody, with four identified by their initials G. R., S. İ. Y., O. S., and two others whose names were not disclosed, along with M. S. from İstanbul.

The detainees face charges of ‘making propaganda for a terrorist organization.’ These accusations stem from another wedding about two weeks earlier, where they wore traditional Kurdish attire, şal u şepik, and danced to Kurdish songs during a wedding celebration.

The pro-government media framed the incident as 'terror propaganda during a wedding,' alleging that the detained individuals chanted slogans in support of Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). (RT/VK)

related news
Soldiers raid Kurdish wedding over alleged 'terrorist propaganda' in songs
23 October 2023
/haber/soldiers-raid-kurdish-wedding-over-alleged-terrorist-propaganda-in-songs-286799
HDP MP Danış-Beştaş protests ban on Kurdish music with a Kurdish song at Parliament
1 February 2022
/haber/hdp-mp-danis-bestas-protests-ban-on-kurdish-music-with-a-kurdish-song-at-parliament-257048
HDP's Leyla Güven, eight other prisoners investigated for singing Kurdish songs
23 August 2021
/haber/hdp-s-leyla-guven-eight-other-prisoners-investigated-for-singing-kurdish-songs-249178
