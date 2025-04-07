Opposition mayor condemned over anti-Armenian remarks

Tanju Özcan, the mayor of Bolu in northwestern Turkey and a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has come under criticism for making derogatory remarks targeting Armenians.

In a social media post on Apr 5, Özcan referred to Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), as “Armenian,” using the term in a derogatory manner. In the post on Öcalan’s birthday, which included several grammar errors, Özcan wrote, “If only your Armenian father had been two seconds quicker, you wouldn’t have been born, Öcalan! I hope this is your last birthday, you traitor.”

The message sparked a flurry of mixed reactions online. While some users praised Özcan’s stance, others condemned the message as racist.

In response to the criticism, Özcan doubled down with another post: “PKK lovers and sympathizers, don’t comment on my posts. Turkey belongs to those who say, ‘How happy is the one who says I am a Turk.’”

'This is outright racism'

Luys Medya, an Armenian media outlet, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the mayor:

“As Armenians, one of the ancient peoples of this country, we are deeply saddened and outraged by the racist and hateful post made by Bolu Mayor Mr. Tanju Özcan. The word ‘Armenian’ cannot be used as an insult. These discourses cannot be justified by politics or freedom of expression. This is outright racism, a hate crime, and a clear attack on human dignity.

"We Armenians have lived in this land for centuries. Our joys, pains, and hopes are inseparable from those of every other citizen of our homeland. We are part of this country with our labor and contributions. Today, as in the past, we seek to coexist in peace and dignity. We reject being treated as ‘foreigners’ and ‘others’ through such rhetoric.

"Using the Armenian identity as an insult from an office meant to represent all segments of society serves only to promote discrimination, hate speech, and hostility. We condemn Mr. Özcan for this hate speech and urge him to reconsider his words.”

Well-known rapper Ezhel also condemned Özcan on social media, criticizing the CHP for not taking disciplinary action. “Anyone who uses the name of any people, community, race as an insult cannot insult anyone else, especially by hiding behind my Turkishness!,” Ezhel wrote.

Longstanding criticism

Özcan has long been criticized for his inflammatory rhetoric, particularly against refugees. In 2021, the Bolu municipal council passed a motion backed by Özcan to drastically increase water fees for foreign residents. The regulation was later annulled by an administrative court.

In 2022, Özcan’s party membership was suspended for one year due to sexist remarks he made about a woman wearing a headscarf. He was expelled from the CHP in 2023, but reinstated ahead of the 2024 local elections and was re-elected.

Earlier this year, Özcan publicly admitted to unlawfully revoking business licenses held by refugees and imposing higher water fees on foreigners. Following his comments, the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched a criminal investigation against him. Despite the investigation, Özcan has stood by his remarks. (VK)