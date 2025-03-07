Woman rescued after four days in İstanbul forest dies in hospital

Ece Gürel, a 36-year-old landscape architect who was found alive four days after going missing in İstanbul’s Belgrad Forest, has died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

Gürel left her home in the Kağıthane district on Mar 2, telling her family she was going for a walk in Belgrad Forest. When she didn't return, her relatives reported her missing to the police.

Search and rescue teams launched an extensive operation in the area. On the second day of the search, authorities found her cellphone, jacket, and some personal belongings. On the fourth day, Gürel was discovered sleeping in the forest.

She was conscious when found and was able to speak with her husband, Sezer Gürel, over the phone before being taken to the hospital. Doctors determined that she had suffered hypothermia from prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Her heart stopped but was restarted by medical staff. She was then placed on a ventilator and remained in intensive care.

Despite medical efforts, Gürel passed away. Her body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute morgue for an autopsy. (VK)