TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 7 March 2025 12:32
 ~ Modified On: 7 March 2025 12:36
1 min Read

Woman rescued after four days in İstanbul forest dies in hospital

Ece Gürel was found in Belgrad Forest after she went missing on Mar 2.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Woman rescued after four days in İstanbul forest dies in hospital

Ece Gürel, a 36-year-old landscape architect who was found alive four days after going missing in İstanbul’s Belgrad Forest, has died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

Gürel left her home in the Kağıthane district on Mar 2, telling her family she was going for a walk in Belgrad Forest. When she didn't return, her relatives reported her missing to the police.

Search and rescue teams launched an extensive operation in the area. On the second day of the search, authorities found her cellphone, jacket, and some personal belongings. On the fourth day, Gürel was discovered sleeping in the forest.

She was conscious when found and was able to speak with her husband, Sezer Gürel, over the phone before being taken to the hospital. Doctors determined that she had suffered hypothermia from prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Her heart stopped but was restarted by medical staff. She was then placed on a ventilator and remained in intensive care.

Despite medical efforts, Gürel passed away. Her body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute morgue for an autopsy. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top