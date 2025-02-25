Former Beykoz municipal official detained in investigation into concert spending

As part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities in concert organizations and sports club expenditures, E.D., the former head of culture and social affairs of İstanbul's Beykoz district municipality, has been taken into custody.

The Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched the probe after allegations of misconduct related to three concerts organized by the municipality and the purchase of Tuzlaspor’s league rights, which allowed Beykoz 1908 Inc. to compete in Turkey’s second-tier football league.

Authorities issued a detention order for E.D., who held the position before Jan 15, 2025.

Mayor denies allegations

In response to the investigation, Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), defended the municipality’s concert expenditures, saying, "The total tender for the concerts covered 145 different items, but the payments to artists amounted to only 2.15 million liras, not 19 million. The events were conducted through an open bidding process and served the public interest."

Addressing claims regarding Beykoz 1908 Inc., Köseler asserted that the purchase of Tuzlaspor’s league rights was entirely legal.

Past investigations into Beykoz Municipality

In January, the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into V.G., the municipality’s chief of staff, following bribery allegations circulated on social media.

A Labor Ministry inspection in December found that around 20 municipal employees were working without insurance. Beykoz officials claimed these workers were "volunteers."

Authorities in November began investigating 20 million liras in alleged irregular spending related to three concerts and Beykoz Anadolu Spor AŞ’s participation in TFF 2. Lig.

A Feb 2022 probe into alleged mismanagement of advertising and announcement revenues led to an initial review by the İstanbul Governor’s Office, which found no grounds for further action. The Interior Ministry later dropped the case. The municipality was run by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) before the 2024 local election.

CHP municipal council member Cemal Sataloğlu filed a criminal complaint in Nov 2021, claiming that the municipality had failed to collect advertising revenue, causing a 30 million lira loss. However, the Interior Ministry declined to assign an inspector to the case.

Operations targeting CHP-run municipalities in İstanbul

The investigation into Beykoz Municipality comes amid a broader crackdown on CHP-run municipalities in İstanbul. In Oct 2024, Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer was arrested on charges of "membership in an armed terrorist organization" due to alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Following his arrest, he was removed from office, and İstanbul Deputy Governor Can Aksoy was appointed as a trustee mayor. Özer denied the allegations, stating that he expected his party to defend him.

In Jan 2025, prosecutors issued 47 arrest warrants as part of a corruption investigation into Beşiktaş Municipality. Among those detained was Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, who was accused of being involved in a bribery and rigged bidding scheme. He was arrested in Balıkesir and later transferred to İstanbul, where he was formally taken into custody.

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who declared his intention to run as the CHP's presidential candidate, is also facing prison sentences and a ban from politics on several charges, including "attempting to influence the judiciary" and "targetimg counterterrorism officials." (EMK/VK)