GENDER
Date published: 7 March 2025 17:31
 ~ Modified On: 7 March 2025 17:56
1 min Read

WOMEN'S DAY

Demonstration ban issued ahead of İstanbul Feminist Night March

As part of the ban, Taksim Square, Gezi Park, İstiklal Avenue, and surrounding areas will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The governor of İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district has issued a 24-hour demonstration ban ahead of Women's Day, effectively prohibiting the Feminist Night March, an event held for over two decades. 

The governor’s office said authorities had identified calls on social media urging people to gather in Taksim, İstiklal Avenue, and Sıraselviler Avenue at 7.30 pm on Mar 8. It stated that additional security measures would be taken “in anticipation of any potential public disturbances," adding that controlled access may be allowed in certain cases.

The governor's office stated that these gatherings could "lead to actions that may disrupt public order and social peace" and announced a 24-hour ban on all public events in open spaces across the district, starting from 8.00 am on Mar 8. The ban covers demonstrations, leaflet distribution, and sit-in protests.

The annual Feminist Night March, traditionally held in Taksim on International Women’s Day, has faced similar restrictions in previous years, with security forces blocking access to the area and detaining demonstrators. (VK)

Istanbul
Women's Day feminist night march
