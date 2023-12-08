Involuntarily retired municipality workers return to their jobs after a 60-day protest

The resistance initiated by Gönül Gültekin and Hasan Karaçay on October 2, demanding reinstatement after being involuntarily retired from their positions at Ataşehir Municipality in İstanbul, has resulted in success.

Following an agreement reached with Ataşehir Municipality Personnel Services Ltd. (ATAPER) yesterday (December 7), Gültekin and Karaçay returned to work today.

Nine workers forced to retire by Ataşehir Municipality

Speaking to bianet, Hasan Karaçay stated, "We returned to our jobs without losing any of our rights."

Karaçay pointed out that the involuntary retirement practice is a problem concerning 600,000 subcontracted workers in Turkey, concluding his statement with the words, "Resilient workers are invincible." (AD/PE)