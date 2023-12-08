Involuntarily retired municipality workers return to their jobs after a 60-day protest
Workers at Ataşehir Municipality, who met the conditions for retirement but were involuntarily retired, returned to their jobs after a 60-day protest.
The resistance initiated by Gönül Gültekin and Hasan Karaçay on October 2, demanding reinstatement after being involuntarily retired from their positions at Ataşehir Municipality in İstanbul, has resulted in success.
Following an agreement reached with Ataşehir Municipality Personnel Services Ltd. (ATAPER) yesterday (December 7), Gültekin and Karaçay returned to work today.
Nine workers forced to retire by Ataşehir Municipality
28 September 2023
Speaking to bianet, Hasan Karaçay stated, "We returned to our jobs without losing any of our rights."
Karaçay pointed out that the involuntary retirement practice is a problem concerning 600,000 subcontracted workers in Turkey, concluding his statement with the words, "Resilient workers are invincible." (AD/PE)
related news
related news
other articles
Protesting greenhouse workers in İzmir climb rooftop on 98th day
27 November 2023
Protest by HDK outside Israeli Consulate: We support the Palestinian people
18 October 2023
Workshop by Deep Poverty Network: Poverty, intersectionality, and solidarity
18 October 2023
Unions stage protest outside Israeli consulate
17 October 2023
Greenhouse workers protest outside embassies of Germany, Russia
20 September 2023