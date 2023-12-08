TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 8 December 2023 13:04
 ~ Modified On: 8 December 2023 13:22
1 min Read

Involuntarily retired municipality workers return to their jobs after a 60-day protest

Workers at Ataşehir Municipality, who met the conditions for retirement but were involuntarily retired, returned to their jobs after a 60-day protest.

Ali Dinç
Ali Dinç

Ali Dinç
The resistance initiated by Gönül Gültekin and Hasan Karaçay on October 2, demanding reinstatement after being involuntarily retired from their positions at Ataşehir Municipality in İstanbul, has resulted in success.

Following an agreement reached with Ataşehir Municipality Personnel Services Ltd. (ATAPER) yesterday (December 7), Gültekin and Karaçay returned to work today.

Nine workers forced to retire by Ataşehir Municipality
Nine workers forced to retire by Ataşehir Municipality
28 September 2023

Speaking to bianet, Hasan Karaçay stated, "We returned to our jobs without losing any of our rights."

Karaçay pointed out that the involuntary retirement practice is a problem concerning 600,000 subcontracted workers in Turkey, concluding his statement with the words, "Resilient workers are invincible." (AD/PE)

