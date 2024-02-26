Environmental groups file criminal complaints regarding İliç gold mine disaster

Environmental organizations gathered today in many cities across Turkey to file a criminal complaint against those responsible for the tragedy at the İliç gold mine on February 13.

Ecology activists assembled at the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan and unfurled a banner that read, "Not an accident but a massacre! Ecocide crime scene: İliç."

In a press statement read by İlksen Dinçer Baş, an activist from the Climate Justice Coalition (CJC), the identification of Anagold Mining Industry and Trade Inc., its executives, and employees, as well as public officials who failed to take necessary administrative measures and conduct inspections leading to the incident, was demanded. The statement further called for the punishment of the identified suspects for the alleged crimes after the investigation.

Among the officials implicated in the criminal complaint by environmental organizations is the former Minister of Environment and Urban Planning, Murat Kurum.

The crimes listed in the organizations' criminal complaint include:

1. Causing the slide/collapse of the heap leach field and its extensive spread at the Çöpler Gold Mine operated by the suspect Anagold Mining Industry and Trade Inc., resulting in the deaths of numerous people (Turkish Penal Code Article 81, 85/2).

2. Deliberate pollution of the environment with waste or residues that could cause the emergence of diseases difficult to treat for humans or animals, impairment of reproductive ability, and alteration of the natural characteristics of animals or plants (Turkish Penal Code Article 181/1,4,5).

3. Abuse of duty (by public officials) (Turkish Penal Code Article 257).

4. Other crimes to be determined.

