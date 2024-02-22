CHP deputy: Fault line near İliç gold mine removed from official map

Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, the Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Chair responsible for the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and also a Member of Parliament from Zonguldak, has brought attention to the removal of the Ovacık fault line-Munzur segment passing directly beneath the Anagold mining area in İliç, Erzincan, from the official fault map.

Yavuzyılmaz shared the Official Active Fault Maps for the years 2013 and 2023 from the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) on his social media account. He expressed concern by stating, "We have identified that the MTA has removed the Ovacık fault line-Munzur segment passing directly beneath the Anagold mining area in İliç, Erzincan, from the official fault map. The fault line, present in the 2013 MTA map, is nowhere to be found on the map released in 2023!"

Furthermore, according to the updated active fault map by the MTA on February 19, 2023, both Erzincan and Dersim are listed among the "first-degree earthquake risk" provinces. The revelation raises concerns about the potential implications for seismic risk assessments and public safety in the region.