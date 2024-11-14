The elusive Anatolian leopard has once again been captured on camera in Turkey by camera traps placed in the wild by the Directorate General of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı shared a video of the leopard on social media, saying, “In all its glory, one of the clearest recordings to date... the hidden hero of our forests, the Anatolian leopard. We will continue to protect this precious treasure with every resource available.”

🐆 'Clearest footage' of rare Anatolian leopard recorded in Turkey



Once believed to have become extinct in the country, the Anatolian leopard has been spotted several times since 2019 by camera traps in the wild. pic.twitter.com/sffcDjdNKw — bianet English (@bianet_eng) November 14, 2024

Despite being one of the most adaptable of the 36 cat species worldwide, with a broad habitat range and diet, the leopard remains endangered globally and is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.

In Turkey, it was widely believed that the Anatolian leopard had become extinct after the killing of what was believed the last one in Beypazarı, Ankara, in 1974. However, field investigations by the DKMP uncovered signs that led officials to believe otherwise, prompting them to launch search efforts.

The first confirmed sighting of an Anatolian leopard, scientifically known as Panthera pardus tulliana, in Turkey was on Aug 25, 2019, when camera traps captured images of a male leopard. This sighting led to further research and systematic data collection, and another male leopard was documented in a different location.

Reports from local residents helped confirm the presence of leopards in at least four distinct areas. In response, the DKMP established a Leopard Research Unit to study the leopard’s current and potential habitats and develop a Leopard Action Plan to guide conservation efforts.

Turkey’s Leopard Research Unit is now working on mapping the leopard’s range to ensure better conservation of its habitat and resources. (VK)