Wildfires erupt in four cities in western Turkey

Wildfires continue to erupt across western Turkey, where temperatures have consistently exceeded seasonal norms throughout June. On Wednesday, fires broke out in Uşak, İzmir, Balıkesir, and Manisa, with authorities responding swiftly using ground and aerial resources.

Additionally, a fire that started a day earlier in Çanakkale, leading to a temporary halt in maritime traffic through the Dardanelles Strait, is still ongoing.

Efforts to contain the Çanakkale fire continued throughout the night. (AA)

In the rural outskirts of Uşak, near the village of Akbulak, a wildfire erupted and rapidly expanded due to strong winds. The blaze has prompted a substantial response, with 4 helicopters and 157 ground vehicles, supported by numerous teams, working tirelessly to contain it.

Residents of 26 households, who were evacuated as a precaution, have returned home after the threat of the fire spreading further was mitigated. The fire initially broke out in agricultural fields and quickly spread to nearby forested areas, leading to the evacuation of homes in Hacışerifler, Velibeyler, and Çamurak neighborhoods.

Uşak's acting governor, Önder Can, addressed the media, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the fire, fueled by the wind's frequent changes in direction. "The fire, which started in the cultivated fields and harvested areas of Köprübaşı, Kıran, and Akbulak villages, has jumped to forested areas due to extreme heat and shifting winds, posing a threat to surrounding neighborhoods and villages," Can stated.

Turkey grapples with wildfires amid heatwave

In İzmir's Karaburun district, another wildfire of unknown origin demanded immediate action. The response included 3 planes, 1 helicopter, 11 fire trucks, 3 water supply vehicles, and 3 bulldozers. The fire has been brought under control.

Meanwhile, in Manisa's Soma district, a forest fire near Karacakaş Mahallesi ignited around 2.40 pm local time. The emergency dispatch included 8 planes, 2 helicopters, 20 fire trucks, 7 water supply vehicles, and 4 bulldozers. After approximately 5 hours of concerted efforts from air and ground crews, the fire was contained.

In Balıkesir's tourist resort of Ayvalık, a fire that started in a landfill and spread to a brushwood area was combated from both the air and the ground. (AS/VK)